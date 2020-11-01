PM Modi slams Opposition in Bihar, calls them ‘parivar tantra gathbandhan’

bihar-election

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 20:48 IST

Continuing his attack on opposition parties in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday termed them as ‘parivar tantra gathbandhan’ at his second rally in Samastipur and added that on the one side NDA is committed to democracy it is facing family-run political parties on the other side.

“Bihar is the holy land which gave a lesson of democracy to the world. This is the holy land from where the seed of democracy sprouted. Look at the map of the country, on one side, NDA is committed to democracy, and on the other side is ‘parivar tantra gathbandhan’. NDA government is for ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’. What have these family-run political parties given you? They made big houses for themselves, bought luxurious cars for themselves. They gave tickets to people of their own family. But have any relative of Nitish Kumar reached Rajya Sabha? People who work for Democracy give an opportunity to every citizen,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister continued his attack on the opposition and said that the people like Nitish Kumar and himself, who work for democracy, live for the betterment of others and not their families.

Without taking anyone’s name, PM Modi termed the opposition leader as the “price of jungle raj” and further alleged that the Congress party has shrunk to just one family.

“You see the prince of jungle raj regularly. Congress has also limited itself to just one family. Wasn’t Sardar Patel a leader of Congress? Yet the party had trouble remembering him on his birth anniversary,” he said.

The Prime Minister further stated that the indications from the first phase show that NDA is making a clean sweep in Bihar.

“We have talked to the political pundits and some journalists and everyone believes that in the first phase NDA is making a clean sweep. If today all trends are pointing towards the victory of NDA, that is because of our mothers and sisters who are ensuring a victory of our government and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar,” the Prime Minister said.

He also thanked the people who showed up at the rally amid Covid-19 restrictions and said it is a clear indication of the results of the assembly election.

The first phase of Bihar assembly elections to 71 seats was held on October 28. The remaining 172 assembly constituencies of the 243-member assembly will go to polls on November 3 and November 7.

The elections for the second phase of polls for 94 assembly constituencies will be held on November 3 and the results are scheduled to be announced on November 10.