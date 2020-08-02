Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia share breezy chemistry in new behind-the-scene photos from Nikamma

bollywood

Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia’s easy-breezy chemistry in the new behind-the-scenes photos from their upcoming film, Nikamma, is a perfect Friendship Day treat for fans. The film marks Shirley’s debut in Bollywood.

In the pictures, Shirley looks pretty in a blue dress, while Abhimanyu is casually dressed in a pink shirt over a white T-shirt and jeans. The two have huge smiles on their faces as they are captured in candid moments.

Shirley opened up about her equation with her first co-star. “Working alongside Abhimanyu for my Bollywood debut has been great! It has been a fun-filled journey. I actually found a friend in him and got to learn a lot from him too - things about camera facing, catching the light and so on. They may seem like small details but can eventually make a big difference in one’s performance. I’m surely looking forward to resuming shoot once things get better,” she said.

Abhimanyu, too, was all praise for Shirley. “To welcome her for the first film I picked all the gestures that others did for me to make comfortable for my first film. Some people make your adventure a little funnier, a little brighter, a little warmer and a little better. I found her to be that little friend to me,” he said.

Directed by Sabbir Khan, Nikamma also marks Shilpa Shetty’s comeback in Bollywood after more than a decade. She had told PTI in a statement, “It feels great, I am ready to take that plunge again and looking forward to being back on the big screen. It’s a refreshingly unique project and I am looking forward to working with Sabbir. I loved my role, and it’s something I’ve never done before... I can’t wait for my audiences to see me in a new avatar.”

