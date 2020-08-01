Amitabh Bachchan reflects on ‘words of the wicked’ after his stinging open letter to trolls

bollywood

Days after his stinging rebuke to anonymous trolls, actor Amitabh Bachchan again reflected on the ‘words of the wicked’ as he took to Twitter. The actor is being treated for Covid-19 at Nanavati hospital and often shares his thoughts and health updates.

On Saturday, the actor shared from Shishupal Vadhvam, “The pride of gentlemen is not diminished by the word of the wicked. The preciousness of a gem covered with dust is never destroyed.” Earlier in the day, he had tweeted about how a hurt tongue can be cured but not the hurt caused by a bitter tongue.

T 3612 -

वचनैरसतां महीयसो न खलु व्येति गुरुत्वमुद्धतैः ।

किमपैति रजोभिरौर्वरैरवकीर्णस्य मणेर्महार्घता ।।

(शिशुपालवधम्,१६.२७)



दुर्जनों के वचन से सज्जनों का गौरव कम नहीं होता। पृथ्वी की धूलि से ढके हुए रत्न की बहुमूल्यता कभी नष्ट नहीं होती । — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 1, 2020

A few days ago, he had targeted trolls who were wishing the worst on him. “They write to tell me... ‘I hope you die with this Covid,’” the actor wrote on his blog.

T 3612 -

"जीभ पर लगी चोट जल्दी ठीक हो जाती है

लेकिन जीभ से लगी चोट कभी ठीक नहीं होती..!!" ~ Ef am — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 1, 2020

“Hey, Mr. Anonymous... you do not even write your Father’s name,... because you do not know who Fathered you... there are only two things that can happen... either I shall die or either I shall live. If I die you won’t get to write your diatribe anymore, by weathering your remark on a celebrity name... pity.”

Amitabh added: “The reason for your writing to be noticed was because you took a swipe at Amitabh Bachchan... that shall no longer exist... !! If by God’s grace I live and survive you shall have to be ‘weathering’ the ‘swipe’ storm, not just from me, but on a very conservative level, from 90+ million followers.”

“I have yet to tell them to... but if I survive I shall... and let me tell you they are a force incensed... they traverse the entire World... from the West to the East from the North to the South ... and they are not just the Ef of this page... that extended family shall in the flash of an eye become ‘extermination family’!! All I shall say to them is... ‘thok do saale ko’.”