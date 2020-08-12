Hardik Pandya is all heart as Natasha Stankovic cradles their newborn son in adorable pictures

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 18:46 IST

Dancer Natasha Stankovic is enjoying her time with her newborn son and has shared two adorable pictures with him on Instagram. Natasha and cricketer Hardik Pandya welcomed their first child last month.

Sharing the two pictures, Natasha wrote, “When I hold you, life makes sense. #mamasboy #blessings.” She looks stunning in a short top and denims as she cradles the baby in her arms.

While Hardik reacted with a hug and heart emoji in reaction to the post, Natasha’s former boyfriend and Nach Baliye co-contestant Aly Goni dropped three hearts in the comments section. Singer Aastha Gill wrote, “Hot mama”, whereas Athiya Shetty reacted with a heart emoji.

Natasha and Hardik announced the birth of their first child on July 30. Taking to Twitter, Hardik shared a photo holding the baby’s hand and wrote, “We are blessed with our baby boy.” He shared the picture of the child and called him, “The blessing from God.”

Hardik had gifted a bouquet of roses to Natasha on the birth of their child. He shared a picture of them soon after and wrote, “Roses for my rose. Thank you for giving me the best gift ever.” Natasha also shared a picture to show the bouquet as Hardik stood behind her with the child in his arms. “My family... my world @hardikpandya93 #blessed #grateful #myboys.”

Hardik had announced the news of Natasha’s pregnancy in May. He wrote on Instagram, “Natasa and I had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes.” The two occasionally shared pictures from Natasha’s pregnancy photoshoot in the last few months.

