Inside Salman Khan’s birthday party: Actor cuts cake as Iulia Vantur cheers, Katrina Kaif, Mouni Roy, Malaika Arora attend

Actor Salman Khan is celebrates his 53rd birthday on Thursday. He kicked off the midnight celebrations with a star-studded bash at his farmhouse in Panvel.

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor kick-started the party by cutting a huge three-tier cake decorated with his pictures along with his nephew Ahil Sharma. In one of the videos from the cake-cutting ceremony, his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur can be seen singing out loud while standing behind him.

Not just family and close friends, several Bollywood celebrities were also spotted at his birthday party, dressed in accordance with the theme of the night -- black. Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Jacqueline Fernandez were spotted arriving for the party in black ensembles. Salman’s Tiger Zinda Hai co-star Katrina Kaif also attended the party but was spotted in a blue denim jacket.

Sisters Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora were also spotted leaving for the party. While Amrita kept it casual, Malaika looked glamourous in a black dungarees and crop top with her hair in a knot.

Malaika Arora leaving for Salman’s birthday party. (Viral Bhayani)

Amrita Arora leaving for Salman’s birthday party. (Viral Bhayani)

Sushmita Sen was also there at the party and shook a leg with Salman on the dance floor. She also wished him by sharing the video of their dance along with the caption, ““Whenever life gives us a chance to sit it out or dance...WE DANCE” The journey from falling in love with #Prem on screen in Maine Pyar kiya #1989 to sharing the screen with him in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya #2005 what a destined journey indeed!!! Happy Birthday to a man who never stopped celebrating ‘Being Human’ Have a blessed year @beingsalmankhan Know that I will ALWAYS love you!!! #friendforlife #happybirthday #duggadugga mmuuuaaah!!!”

Gold actor Mouni Roy was also spotted clicking pictures with Salman. Dressed in a short metallic number paired with knee-length boots and a black jacket, she also wished the actor on her Instagram along with their picture. She wrote, “He s rid of thoughts & words of other people , has his own voice ; his own language. Happy happiest birthday @beingsalmankhan ; am a fangirl for life! Wish you all the happiness & love you bring into everybody’s lives. Also, laughter & food were the main ingredients of the evening amongst lots of dancing.”

His brother Sohail Khan, with son Nirvaan and other Khan family members, were also spotted at the bash. Salman had also cut a separate birthday cake while posing for the paparazzi. Actors Dino Morea, Dia Mirza and Jimmy Shergill too were seen arriving for the party.

First Published: Dec 27, 2018 09:17 IST