Ranbir Kapoor greets fans, clicks selfies with them on his birthday. See pics

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 17:09 IST

Actor Ranbir Kapoor was greeted by his fans on his birthday on Saturday, September 28. Pictures of the actor stepping out of his Bandra home and meeting a sea of fans were shared online.

In the pictures, Ranbir can be seen getting on top of a vantage point, from which he waved at the fans. He was wearing a sweatshirt with A Clockwork Orange’s psychopath central character Alex printed on it. He was accompanied by a body guard, who stood next to him.

Ranbir Kapoor clicks selfies with fans. ( Varinder Chawla )

Ranbir then stepped down from the vantage point and mingled with the crowd, taking selfies and shaking hands. The actor celebrated his 37th birthday with girlfriend Alia Bhatt, parents Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, friends from the industry such as Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan and others, at his residence on Friday night.

Ranbir’s mom, Neetu, took to Instagram to share throwback pictures from his childhood birthday parties. She captioned her post, “This day brings loads of nostalgia! When there were no event managers... When we would go shopping a week before the birthdays... When we went crazy with khoi bag back presents dance competitions fancy dress prizes.The birthday gift was a big one. Now I bless you each day ...When you leave so much goodness behind where ever you go. When you are our strength. When you understand without saying. When you encourage everyone around you all of this fills my heart with so much joy n pride !!! Happiness always RK.”

Alia, meanwhile, shared an unseen picture of Ranbir, presumably from their recent trip to Kenya, and captioned it, “Happy birthday you.”

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 17:08 IST