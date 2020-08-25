e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput case: Sandip Ssingh’s manager says producer’s number was given to ambulance driver by police

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Sandip Ssingh’s manager says producer’s number was given to ambulance driver by police

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Sandip Ssingh’s manager Deepak Sahu has claimed that he had talked to the ambulance driver multiple times as he wanted the money he was due.

bollywood Updated: Aug 25, 2020 20:55 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Sandip Ssingh's manager has claimed he was handing the producer's phone after the actor's death.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Sandip Ssingh’s manager has claimed he was handing the producer’s phone after the actor’s death.
         

Sushant Singh Rajput’s producer friend Sandip Ssingh was among the first ones to reach the late actor’s house on hearing about his death. Since Sandip’s name often surfaces in various news reports around the actor’s death, his manager Deepak Sahu has revealed that he was handling Sandip’s phone to take calls of the ambulance driver who took Sushant’s body to the hospital.

Opening up on why Sandip had received calls from the ambulance driver multiple times, Deepak wrote on his Twitter handle, “When it is obvious that, #SandipSsingh was helping Ms Meetu Singh (Sushant’s elder sister) in procedural formalities , its no rocket science to know why the Ambulance driver was calling his no. His no. was given to the Ambulance driver by the Police.”

 

He further added in another tweet, “I was handling his phone most of times on 14th June and the driver called up few times in the evening for payment. On 16th the driver again called up to ask for payment, which was cleared on 22nd June.”

Also read: Ankita Lokhande performs Gauri Ganpati puja with mother: ‘God is with us’. See pics, videos

Sushant’s father KK Singh’s lawyer Vikas Singh, has however, claimed that the actor’s family doesn’t know Sandip at all. He recently said, “Meetu (Sushant’s sister) was devastated after seeing Sushant’s body so she went and she was lying down in the room so he just saw an opportunity and he took charge. Nobody in the family knows him, how did he come there. Suddenly how did he start taking charge. Since nobody from the family was there, there was an opening for him. I guess it should have been Pithani (Siddharth) who should have been there and not Sandip.”

