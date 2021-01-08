e-paper
Sushant Singh Rajput's shelved film Chanda Mama Door Ke to be revived, director says he 'can't think of a replacement'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s shelved film Chanda Mama Door Ke to be revived, director says he ‘can’t think of a replacement’

Chanda Mama Door Ke, which was supposed to star Sushant Singh Rajput as an astronaut, will now be made as a tribute to him. Director Sanjay Puran Singh said that he ‘can’t think of a replacement’ for the late actor.

bollywood Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 21:30 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sushant Singh Rajput was to play an astronaut in Chanda Mama Door Ke.
Sushant Singh Rajput was to play an astronaut in Chanda Mama Door Ke.
         

Chanda Mama Door Ke director Sanjay Puran Singh confirmed that the film will be revived as a tribute to the late Sushant Singh Rajput, who was supposed to play an astronaut in it. The film was announced in 2017 and Sushant even underwent training at National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) for his role.

Sanjay said that while he will definitely make Chanda Mama Door Ke, he will not begin work on the film right away, as Sushant’s loss has been ‘emotionally exhausting’ for him. Sushant died on June 14 last year.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Sanjay said, “The film is not shelved. I hope I will be able to translate on screen what I have visualised in my head and put on paper. That said, I am not reviving it right away as it has not been even a year to Sushant’s passing; his loss has been emotionally exhausting.”

“Whenever I make the film, it will be a tribute to Sushant. He was so attached to the script that I owe this to him. He had given a lot of inputs to the [material],” he added.

 

Sanjay said that he cannot imagine casting anyone in place of Sushant in Chanda Mama Door Ke and will rework the script. “I can’t think of a replacement for Sushant. Many suggested that I turn it into a web series, but I want to retain it as a film. It is meant for the big screen,” he said.

Chanda Mama Door Ke was also announced with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and R Madhavan. Touted to be India’s first space film, it was said to be about a team of astronauts and their mission which unites the country. A year after its announcement, in 2018, it was reported that Sushant walked out of the film due to multiple delays.

