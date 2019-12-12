e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 12, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 12, 2019
Home / Books

How to Read a Book

Some books can help you read better, faster and deeper, discovers Piyush Jha

books Updated: Dec 12, 2019 17:10 IST
Piyush Jha
Piyush Jha
Mumbai
(PHOTO: REUTERS)
         

The other day while at a coffee shop I spotted a young girl reading a book called How to Read a Book. I’d never heard of the book, so I asked her if I could take a look. Turns out it was written in 1940 by philosopher Mortimer J. Adler who also co-authored a revised edition in 1972 with editor Charles Van Doren.

Now, for many, reading a book seems easy and instinctive like breathing or walking and does not merit a book dedicated to it, right? Actually, that’s incorrect. When I went through the book myself, I realised that there indeed are specific techniques that can help reading for better knowledge. This is actually a book that young people could use and really gain from.

Going further, I discovered that in fact there are a few good books for readers at all age-levels and all pursuits to help extract the maximum out of a book. Here are some that are worth mentioning.

If you’re already a book lover but are falling back on your reading then How To Read A Book A Day: The Ultimate Guide To Quickly Absorb And Retain Information by Chris Campbell is the book for you. With the methods suggested in this book, you could learn to quickly imbibe the most important content of a book and increase the volume of your reading while you’re at it.

For parents who’re trying to get their kids to develop a reading habit, Teach Your Child to Read in 100 Easy Lessons by Siegfried Engelmann, Phyllis Haddox and Elaine Bruner is a fun way to engage with your children and teach them, how to gain the essentials skills for becoming a good reader in an easy-to-learn, step-by-step manner.

For the more literary readers, I would recommend How to Read Literature Like a Professor by Thomas C. Foster. While many books can entertain the reader with their plots and character journeys, there are often deeper thoughts hidden below the surface of the story. This book can show you how to discover the buried subtext and literary themes and nuances within a book.

When it comes to reading, I feel many readers often judge themselves by the number of books they’ve read. But, in my opinion, smart readers should judge themselves by how much they can truly extract out of each book they read.

(Piyush Jha is a contemporary storyteller who practises his craft by directing films and writing books.)

tags
top news
On barb over citizenship law, India gives Imran Khan some advice
On barb over citizenship law, India gives Imran Khan some advice
‘Don’t put BJP in reverse gear’: Munde targets Maharashtra leadership
‘Don’t put BJP in reverse gear’: Munde targets Maharashtra leadership
No persecution under current regime, MEA clarifies on Bangladesh in CAB
No persecution under current regime, MEA clarifies on Bangladesh in CAB
Google Maps’ lesser known features you must know
Google Maps’ lesser known features you must know
As Maharashtra BJP gets ready to sit in Oppn, internal rumblings break out
As Maharashtra BJP gets ready to sit in Oppn, internal rumblings break out
Circle complete: Elon Musk’s mother shares old photo of him repairing car window
Circle complete: Elon Musk’s mother shares old photo of him repairing car window
4 men find Mumbai man using location on Instagram photo, gang-rape him
4 men find Mumbai man using location on Instagram photo, gang-rape him
Explained | UK elections: How results may affect Brexit | Johnson vs Corbyn
Explained | UK elections: How results may affect Brexit | Johnson vs Corbyn
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillRajinikanthWBPSC Admit CardVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraAmitabh BachchanDecember 16 gang rape

don't miss

latest news

india news

Latest Books News