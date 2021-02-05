IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Budget / Union Budget 2021-22: Here are 10 income tax changes announced
The budget also proposed to extend the eligibility for claiming tax holiday and capital gains exemption for investment in startups till March 31, 2022.(PTI)
The budget also proposed to extend the eligibility for claiming tax holiday and capital gains exemption for investment in startups till March 31, 2022.(PTI)
budget

Union Budget 2021-22: Here are 10 income tax changes announced

The changes include unit-linked insurance policies (ULIP), pre-filled income tax returns (ITR) forms, higher tax deduction at source (TDS) for non-filers of income tax returns and exemption of dividend payment to REIT/InvIT from TDS among others.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:20 AM IST

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman did not announce any change in income tax slabs for individuals taxpayers but made some changes in the rules for income tax in her budget to help ease the compliance for taxpayers. These include unit-linked insurance policies (ULIP), pre-filled income tax returns (ITR) forms, higher tax deduction at source (TDS) for non-filers of income tax returns and exemption of dividend payment to REIT/ InvIT from TDS among others.

Here are 10 changes announced by Sitharaman in Budget 2021:

1. No income tax filing required for senior citizens above 75: Sitharaman announced in Union Budget 2021 that senior citizens above the age of 75 years, who only have pension and interest as a source of income, will be exempted from filing their income tax return (ITR). These senior citizens have not been exempted from paying tax but are exempted from filing an ITR if they fulfill certain conditions. They will be exempted from filing ITR only in the case where the interest income is earned in the same bank where the pension is deposited.

Also read| Budget: Finance Secretary explains why there was no change in income tax slabs

2. The government will notify a few banks where account holders will be eligible for this exemption and they will have to provide a declaration to the specified bank. After that, the specified bank will have to compute the income of such senior citizens after giving effect to the deduction allowable under Chapter VI-A and rebate allowable under section 87A of the Act, for the relevant assessment year and deduct income tax on the basis of rates in force. Such senior citizens will not have to furnish a return of income for this assessment year after that.

3. Pre-filled ITR forms: ITR form will now have pre-filled information on dividend, interest and capital gains to ease compliance for individual taxpayers. Details of capital gains from listed securities, dividend income, and interest from banks, post office, etc. will also come pre-filled. Details of salary income, tax payments, TDS, etc will also be there in ITR forms.

Also read | No ITR filing required for senior citizens: 7 points

4. EPF contribution: Interest on employee’s share of contribution to Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) on or after April 1, 2021, will be taxable at the stage of withdrawal if it exceeds 2.5 lakh in any year. This will lead to additional tax liability, especially for High Networth Individuals (HNIs) who make higher contributions and will also discourage voluntary provident fund (VPF) contributions. This along with taxation of aggregate employer’s contributions in excess of 7.5 lakh to EPF, NPS and superannuation fund and interest thereon introduced last year, may make EPF an even less attractive retirement scheme.

5. REIT/ InvIT exemption: The government has proposed to make dividend payment to Real estate investment trusts (REITs) and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) exempt from TDS. The government has proposed that advance tax liability on dividend income shall arise only after the declaration/payment of dividend as the amount of dividend income cannot be estimated correctly by the shareholders for paying advance tax. The government had abolished dividend distribution tax to incentivise investment and dividend was made taxable in the hands of shareholders in the budget last year.

Also read | Nothing more, nothing less: Mixed budget for taxpayers

6. Higher TDS for non-filers of income tax returns: The government has proposed to insert a new section 206AB in the Income Tax Act as a special provision providing for a higher rate for TDS for the non-filers of an income tax return. The proposed TDS rate in this section will have twice the rate specified in the relevant provision of the Act, or twice the rate or rates in force, or the rate of 5%.

7. The government has brought Unit Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs) under tax bracket. Currently, the redemption of ULIPs is tax-exempt provided the total premium payable for the policy does not exceed 10% of the assured sum. Under the new proposals, the redemption of ULIPs issued on or after 1 February 2021 where the annual premium payable by the individual exceeds 2.5 lakh would be subjected to capital gains tax, at par with equity-oriented mutual funds.

8. LTC scheme notified: Employees can still avail exemption for leave travel concession (LTC) of one-third of specified expenditure or 36,000 whichever is less, for the block of 2018-21 if they have incurred expenditure on purchase of goods/ services liable to GST @ 12% or more, provided the payment is made via non-cash mode and incurred during the period October 12, 2020, to March 31, 2021. The amendment is proposed to be for the financial year 20-21 only.

Also read | Focus on Covid-19 vaccines, tax relief for elderly mark Budget 2021: 10 points

9. Tax holiday on affordable housing extended: The government has extended the additional tax deduction of 1.5 lakh on interest paid on housing loan for the purchase of affordable homes by one more year to March 31, 2022. The additional deduction of Rs1.5 lakh over and above 2 lakh was introduced in the 2019 budget. This was allowed for those buying homes for the first time and of up to 45 lakh cost.

10. Time limit for filing delayed ITR reduced: The last date to file a revised income-tax return or belated return on a voluntary basis will now be December 31 after the close of the financial year instead of March 31, 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
budget 2021-22
app
Close
The budget also proposed to extend the eligibility for claiming tax holiday and capital gains exemption for investment in startups till March 31, 2022.(PTI)
The budget also proposed to extend the eligibility for claiming tax holiday and capital gains exemption for investment in startups till March 31, 2022.(PTI)
budget

Union Budget 2021-22: Here are 10 income tax changes announced

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:20 AM IST
The changes include unit-linked insurance policies (ULIP), pre-filled income tax returns (ITR) forms, higher tax deduction at source (TDS) for non-filers of income tax returns and exemption of dividend payment to REIT/InvIT from TDS among others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Employees Provident Fund Organisation office (EPFO) on Rajaram Mohan Roy Road,in Bangalore(Hemant Mishra/Mint)
Employees Provident Fund Organisation office (EPFO) on Rajaram Mohan Roy Road,in Bangalore(Hemant Mishra/Mint)
budget

Govt says taxation of EPF contribution will not affect genuine contributors

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:24 PM IST
  • The rule is to ensure that high net worth individuals who post huge sums of money per month in their EPF accounts do not get to misuse the provision of assured high interest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On February 1, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had briefed all the ministers and spokespersons on budget and how to counter the opposition's criticism of it.(HT Photo)
On February 1, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had briefed all the ministers and spokespersons on budget and how to counter the opposition's criticism of it.(HT Photo)
budget

BJP to reach out to masses, explain welfare measures in Union Budget

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:23 PM IST
The Cabinet ministers and rest of the ministers of state and independence charge and national general secretaries of the Bharatiya Janata Party will be touring cities allocated to them on February 6 and February 7.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Finance secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey says government is aiming to spend more on infrastructure to boost incomes and generate employment. (ANI Photo)
Finance secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey says government is aiming to spend more on infrastructure to boost incomes and generate employment. (ANI Photo)
budget

Govt to spend more on infrastructure to boost incomes: Finance secretary

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:12 PM IST
  • Pandey said the move is aimed at ensuring that government presence is not required in the private sector and foreign investments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister of finance Nirmala Sitharaman, New Delhi, February 1, 2021 (Ajay Aggarwal /HT PHOTO)
Union minister of finance Nirmala Sitharaman, New Delhi, February 1, 2021 (Ajay Aggarwal /HT PHOTO)
opinion

A budget for a ‘project finance economy’

By Janmejaya Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:23 AM IST
FM Sitharaman broke free of taboos and bet on growth. Now, meet divestment targets and monitor outcomes
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers at the site during their ongoing protest against farm laws at Singhu border, in Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo )
Farmers at the site during their ongoing protest against farm laws at Singhu border, in Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo )
india news

Farmers agitation at Delhi borders causing inconvenience to residents: Centre

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:59 AM IST
Police security across Delhi was stepped up after thousands of farmers entered the central Delhi area despite warnings during their tractor rally on Republic Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Finance secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey(Mint)
Finance secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey(Mint)
budget

‘Did not resort to tax hike to boost revenue’: Ajay Bhushan Pandey

By Rajeev Jayaswal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:36 AM IST
In an interview to HT, Pandey said India needs to change the mindset that believes higher taxes are necessary to generate resources.
READ FULL STORY
Close
By bringing hitherto uncounted expenditure heads into the budgetary numbers, and accounting for past dues, the budget has done away with the dubious practice of artificially underreporting the fiscal deficit numbers.(Reuters)
By bringing hitherto uncounted expenditure heads into the budgetary numbers, and accounting for past dues, the budget has done away with the dubious practice of artificially underreporting the fiscal deficit numbers.(Reuters)
budget

What is the actual fiscal stimulus in the budget?

By Roshan Kishore, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:07 AM IST
Here are three charts which can help us understand this.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In keeping with the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2003, (FRBM), the path for consolidation outlined in last year’s budget would have cut fiscal deficit to 3.1% of GDP and eliminated the primary deficit (borrowings excluding expenses on interest payments) by 2022-23. But Covid-19 derailed that plan. (Bloomberg)
In keeping with the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2003, (FRBM), the path for consolidation outlined in last year’s budget would have cut fiscal deficit to 3.1% of GDP and eliminated the primary deficit (borrowings excluding expenses on interest payments) by 2022-23. But Covid-19 derailed that plan. (Bloomberg)
opinion

Budget 2021-22: Sitharaman borrows a leaf out of Pujara’s notebook

By Sarthak Agrawal
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 10:13 PM IST
To borrow the chief economic adviser’s analogy, this is not a big-bang Rishabh Pant budget, although that doesn’t mean it is bad. Particularly impressive is the keenness showed by FM in imparting integrity to fiscal numbers. Phasing out opaque extra-budgetary borrowings deserves our full compliments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The minister invoked pre-poll promises made by the ruling BJP in Bihar, adding that once elections were over, all promises were promptly forgotten(PRAMOD THAKUR/ HT PHOTO)
The minister invoked pre-poll promises made by the ruling BJP in Bihar, adding that once elections were over, all promises were promptly forgotten(PRAMOD THAKUR/ HT PHOTO)
budget

‘What’s in it for Maharashtra?’: Minister Chaggan Bhujbal slams budget

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:51 PM IST
  • "Budget was for name’s sake. What's in it for Maharashtra? Nothing. It's only for election-bound states. They (BJP) promised so much for Bihar. Was anything announced? Where are those promises which they made before polls? Election over, promises gone,” NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal told reporters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Relaxation from filing ITR for senior citizens will be provided if some conditions are fulfilled.(Reuters)
Relaxation from filing ITR for senior citizens will be provided if some conditions are fulfilled.(Reuters)
budget

No ITR filing required for senior citizens: 7 points

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:59 PM IST
"In the 75th year of Independence of our country, we shall reduce the compliance burden on senior citizens. For senior citizens who only have a pension and interest income, I propose exemption of filing of income tax returns,” Sitharaman said in her budget speech.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (AFP)
Representational image. (AFP)
budget

Tourism, hospitality sectors neglected in budget, says travel federation

By Neha LM Tripathi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:53 AM IST
Subhash Goyal, general secretary of Federation of Associations in Tourism and Hospitality, said the budget was a good opportunity for the government to revive the tourism industry
READ FULL STORY
Close
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during a press conference in New Delhi, on February 1, 2021. (Bloomberg)
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during a press conference in New Delhi, on February 1, 2021. (Bloomberg)
budget

Budget 2021: Hydrogen mission; solar energy, clean air among focus areas

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:39 AM IST
Centre’s clean air programme got a shot in the arm with Sitharaman announcing a fund of 2,217 crore for air pollution control in 42 cities
READ FULL STORY
Close
The old regime is beneficial for most types of profiles that we considered.(Getty Images)
The old regime is beneficial for most types of profiles that we considered.(Getty Images)
budget

What union budget means for your money

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:37 AM IST
Here is a graphic look at the tax you pay -
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP