When is the Union Budget 2021? How to watch live telecast?

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2021 on February 1 (Monday). This will be the third annual budget tabled by her under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government which is led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There are expectations that in this budget, the Centre would boost spending to reboot the country’s economy which has been hit hard due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic and is projected to contract the most since 1952, according to news agency Bloomberg. Last month, Sitharaman had promised a ‘never before’ like Union Budget to the Indian citizens.

The budget session of Parliament

Two days before the Union Budget is tabled, the Budget session of Parliament will be held from today which will commence with President Ram Nath Kovind’s address followed by the presentation of the Economic Survey. The Economic Survey is a document which provides an insight into the economic and financial developments in the country during the financial year. It is prepared under the guidance of the Chief Economic Adviser (CEA).

The session will be held in two parts amid strict Covid-19 protocols --January 29 to February 15 and March 8 to April 8 and will have 33 sittings in total. Both the houses will meet in shifts of five hours each. The Rajya Sabha will meet from 9am to 2pm while the Lok Sabha would meet from 3pm to 8pm.

Amid the ongoing farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s three farm reforms, 17 opposition parties announced that they would boycott the President’s address in Parliament to express solidarity with the farmers. On Thursday, 16 opposition parties had issued a joint statement where they said that farmers have been protesting in Delhi for over two months for their rights but the Centre has remained unmoved.

How to watch the Union budget 2021?

The budget would be telecast live on Lok Sabha TV. It would also be telecast on Doordarshan, Rajya Sabha TV etc. The budget can also be viewed through social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Symbolic Halwa ceremony

Sitharaman along with minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur and other senior officials of the Union finance ministry had participated in the ‘Halwa Ceremony’ on January 23 (Saturday) which marks the beginning of compilation of budget documents. The documents this year would not be printed and instead be distributed electronically to all Members of Parliament (MPs). Sitharaman had launched the ‘Union Budget Mobile App’ for hassle-free access of Budget documents by MPs and the general public.