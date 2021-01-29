When is the Union Budget 2021? How to watch live telecast?
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2021 on February 1 (Monday). This will be the third annual budget tabled by her under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government which is led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There are expectations that in this budget, the Centre would boost spending to reboot the country’s economy which has been hit hard due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic and is projected to contract the most since 1952, according to news agency Bloomberg. Last month, Sitharaman had promised a ‘never before’ like Union Budget to the Indian citizens.
The budget session of Parliament
Two days before the Union Budget is tabled, the Budget session of Parliament will be held from today which will commence with President Ram Nath Kovind’s address followed by the presentation of the Economic Survey. The Economic Survey is a document which provides an insight into the economic and financial developments in the country during the financial year. It is prepared under the guidance of the Chief Economic Adviser (CEA).
The session will be held in two parts amid strict Covid-19 protocols --January 29 to February 15 and March 8 to April 8 and will have 33 sittings in total. Both the houses will meet in shifts of five hours each. The Rajya Sabha will meet from 9am to 2pm while the Lok Sabha would meet from 3pm to 8pm.
Also Read| Budget 2021: Economic Survey 2020-21 to be presented today
Amid the ongoing farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s three farm reforms, 17 opposition parties announced that they would boycott the President’s address in Parliament to express solidarity with the farmers. On Thursday, 16 opposition parties had issued a joint statement where they said that farmers have been protesting in Delhi for over two months for their rights but the Centre has remained unmoved.
How to watch the Union budget 2021?
The budget would be telecast live on Lok Sabha TV. It would also be telecast on Doordarshan, Rajya Sabha TV etc. The budget can also be viewed through social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.
Also Read| Parliament set to see a stormy Budget Session
Symbolic Halwa ceremony
Sitharaman along with minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur and other senior officials of the Union finance ministry had participated in the ‘Halwa Ceremony’ on January 23 (Saturday) which marks the beginning of compilation of budget documents. The documents this year would not be printed and instead be distributed electronically to all Members of Parliament (MPs). Sitharaman had launched the ‘Union Budget Mobile App’ for hassle-free access of Budget documents by MPs and the general public.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
High stakes as India vows to unveil a budget like ‘Never Before’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prez Kovind to address members of 2 Houses seated in 3 locations for first time
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When is the Union Budget 2021? How to watch live telecast?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021: Economic Survey 2020-21 to be presented today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The next 12 months are going to be very tough, says hotel owner Cota
- Cota’s predicament sums up the story of small hotel owners and the tourism sector across India during the pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ease of doing business key focus area of Customs: Finance Minister
- The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) observed International Customs Day on Wednesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parliament set to see a stormy Budget Session
- Opposition parties will use the Budget Session to target the government on its handling of the Covid-19-ravaged economy and the India-China border staff.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Expect budget with dressed-up numbers, says former finance minister Chidambaram
- Chidambaram said the government should make direct cash transfers to 20-30% of the families at the bottom of the pyramid for at least six months.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fewer TMC, DMK MPs may attend budget session
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union budget 2021: Economists warn any new tax in India could hurt recovery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Good economics is good politics, expect a dream budget: BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget should focus on growth recovery; fiscal deficit may fall to 6.2 % in FY22
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Experts do not expect any major income tax relief in Budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget may unveil PSE privatisation policy, sources say
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch farm stocks, automakers, banks as India unveils its annual budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox