IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / 'Can't read your personal conversation: WhatsApp shares status amid backlash
WhatsApp users received a notification this month that it was preparing a new privacy policy and terms, and it reserved the right to share some user data with the Facebook app.(REUTERS)
WhatsApp users received a notification this month that it was preparing a new privacy policy and terms, and it reserved the right to share some user data with the Facebook app.(REUTERS)
business

'Can't read your personal conversation: WhatsApp shares status amid backlash

Whatsapp said it can't see users' shared location and it doesn't share contacts with Facebook.
READ FULL STORY
Written by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 03:38 PM IST

A day after WhatsApp announced that it will not immediately update its policy, the messaging site took recourse to one of its features and sent out a message committing to users' privacy.

WhatsApp allows users to post status which stays for 24 hours. This can be viewed by one's WhatsApp contacts. On Sunday, Whatsapp updated their status which is visible to all WhatsApp users.

In its message, Whatsapp said it is committed to users' privacy. It can't read or listen to users; personal conversations as they are end-to-end encrypted. It can't see users' shared location and it doesn't share contacts with Facebook.

WhatsApp put up status messages on Sunday committing to users' privacy.
WhatsApp put up status messages on Sunday committing to users' privacy.


Here is all you need to know about WhatsApp controversy:

> WhatsApp recently announced that it would link the user data to other products and services of Facebook, the parent company.

> This led to a huge backlash coming from influential figures who pitched for other messaging platforms like Signal. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Indian industrialists Vijay Shekhar (PayTm), Anand Mahindra (Mahindra group) were among them.

> The Confederation of All India Traders wrote to the IT ministry seeking either a ban on Facebook or a restriction of Whatsapp from implementing this policy.

> WhatsApp's discrimination between users in India and Europe also come to light as for Europe users, WhatsApp was not updating its policy.

> WhatsApp said its new policy won't impact private chats. Only chats of business accounts could be shared with Facebook for better integration of Facebook services across products.

> A petitioner filed a case against WhatsApp in the Delhi High court.

> The IT ministry said that it was examining the controversy.

> WhatsApp said the rollout has been postponed to May 15 when users will be asked to review and accept the terms. Earlier, the date was February 8.

India has over 400 million WhatsApp users which is why the company is now buying time before its policy updates. WhatsApp rival Telegram has added 25 million new users in the last few days across the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
whatsapp data
app
Close
e-paper
Adani Group has made the highest offer among the four bidders of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>31,250 cr for buying DHFL’s entire business.(MINT_PRINT)
Adani Group has made the highest offer among the four bidders of 31,250 cr for buying DHFL’s entire business.(MINT_PRINT)
business

DHFL resolution: Lenders approve Piramal's bid

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 08:29 PM IST
Piramal's bid received 94 per cent votes as compared to 45 per cent for the US-based Oaktree Capital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The IPO consists of fresh stocks of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>300 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 58,40,000 equity shares.(iStock)
The IPO consists of fresh stocks of up to 300 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 58,40,000 equity shares.(iStock)
business

Indigo Paints to come up with its IPO on January 20. All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 07:16 PM IST
For the initial share sale 1,488- 1,490 has been set as the price band. The public issue would get 1,170.16 crore at the upper end of the price band.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IRFC has fixed the price band for its public issue at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25-26 per equity share.(iStock)
IRFC has fixed the price band for its public issue at 25-26 per equity share.(iStock)
business

Indian Railway Finance Corporation IPO opens tomorrow

Written by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 05:20 PM IST
The Union cabinet had approved listing of five railway companies in April 2017. Four of them have been listed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The company does not disclose country-specific subscriber numbers. While previously, APV service was bundled with the Prime offering of the e-commerce giant, the latest partnership with Airtel will allow prepaid users of the telecom major to watch APV content as a standalone offering.(Screengrab)
The company does not disclose country-specific subscriber numbers. While previously, APV service was bundled with the Prime offering of the e-commerce giant, the latest partnership with Airtel will allow prepaid users of the telecom major to watch APV content as a standalone offering.(Screengrab)
business

Amazon Prime Video to continue investing in local content, expanding reach

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 05:05 PM IST
APV, which has recently partnered with Airtel to bring a mobile-only plan (a global first) for Indian users, competes with platforms like Netflix, Disney Hotstar, Zee5 and others in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The petition has contended that the Centre and RBI have failed to protect the interests of the shareholders.(Mint file photo)
The petition has contended that the Centre and RBI have failed to protect the interests of the shareholders.(Mint file photo)
business

Plea in HC against Lakshmi Vilas Bank-DBS merger

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 04:38 PM IST
The petition in the Delhi High Court has been filed by lawyer Sudhir Kathpalia, who was also a shareholder in Lakshmi Vilas Bank.
READ FULL STORY
Close
WhatsApp users received a notification this month that it was preparing a new privacy policy and terms, and it reserved the right to share some user data with the Facebook app.(REUTERS)
WhatsApp users received a notification this month that it was preparing a new privacy policy and terms, and it reserved the right to share some user data with the Facebook app.(REUTERS)
business

'Can't read your personal conversation: WhatsApp shares status amid backlash

Written by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 03:38 PM IST
Whatsapp said it can't see users' shared location and it doesn't share contacts with Facebook.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Customers taking food delivery at their home or office are paying 13 per cent higher price on the same food and beverages compared to customers who are walking down to restaurants. (Representational Photo)
Customers taking food delivery at their home or office are paying 13 per cent higher price on the same food and beverages compared to customers who are walking down to restaurants. (Representational Photo)
business

Demand to rationalise GST on food delivery business to 5%

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 02:29 PM IST
Restaurateurs said a high commission of 23-24 per cent by food delivery platforms have turned out to be a pain point even for several months of reopening after lockdown
READ FULL STORY
Close
RBI data throws light on the extent of stress caused by the covid-induced economic slump.(MINT_PRINT)
RBI data throws light on the extent of stress caused by the covid-induced economic slump.(MINT_PRINT)
business

Indian economy may contract by 25 per cent in current fiscal: Expert

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 02:25 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has projected the Indian economy to contract 7.5 per cent in the current financial year, while the National Statistical Office (NSO) estimates a contraction of 7.7 per cent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The sharp accretion in deposits during the year was due to the safe haven appeal of banks.(Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint)
The sharp accretion in deposits during the year was due to the safe haven appeal of banks.(Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint)
business

Bank credit grows 3.2 pc in first nine months of FY21

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:48 PM IST
In the fortnight ended March 27, 2020, bank advances stood at 103.72 lakh crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, Monday,(PTI)
People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, Monday,(PTI)
business

Six of top-10 most valued firms add over 1.13 lakh crore

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:59 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel were the gainers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Deliveroo food delivery scooter drives through a deserted Place Saint Pierre in the city of Toulouse.(AP)
A Deliveroo food delivery scooter drives through a deserted Place Saint Pierre in the city of Toulouse.(AP)
business

UK's Deliveroo raises $180 million from investors, valued at $7 billion

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 05:37 AM IST
Deliveroo operates across 12 countries, mostly in western Europe but also in Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates. It did not state how much each investor had contributed in the latest funding round.
READ FULL STORY
Close
WhatsApp users received a notification this month that it was preparing a new privacy policy and terms, and it reserved the right to share some user data with the Facebook app.(REUTERS)
WhatsApp users received a notification this month that it was preparing a new privacy policy and terms, and it reserved the right to share some user data with the Facebook app.(REUTERS)
business

WhatsApp defers new policy on info sharing

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:38 PM IST
WhatsApp cancelled its February 8 deadline for accepting the tweak to its terms of service, involving sharing data with Facebook servers. The platform said it would instead “go to people gradually to review the policy at their own pace before new business options are available on May 15.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
A bitcoin sculpture made from scrap metal is installed outside the BitCluster cryptocurrency mining farm in Norilsk, Russia.(Bloomberg)
A bitcoin sculpture made from scrap metal is installed outside the BitCluster cryptocurrency mining farm in Norilsk, Russia.(Bloomberg)
business

Bitcoin swings undermine CFO case for converting cash to cryptocurrency

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 09:16 PM IST
Chief financial officers, not generally known as a risk-loving bunch, watched Bitcoin sink more than 25% in a 24-hour period starting Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jimmy Tata, the chief credit officer, sold 1,400 shares of the bank held by him in what the lender termed as an "inadvertent trade".(Reuters)
Jimmy Tata, the chief credit officer, sold 1,400 shares of the bank held by him in what the lender termed as an "inadvertent trade".(Reuters)
business

HDFC Bank penalises its executive for inadvertently selling shares

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 09:01 PM IST
The panel has determined that there was a violation of the Bank's Code and PIT Regulations and imposed a penalty of 10.20 lakh on Tata.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani.(Reuters)
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani.(Reuters)
business

Adani Group rebuts allegations, says no loan to it turned NPA

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:43 PM IST
The ports-to-energy conglomerate said it has built stellar infrastructure assets in the nation adopting prudent corporate governance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP