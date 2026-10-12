Sunil Bharti Mittal conferred France's highest civilian award for strengthening India-France economic ties

French President Emmanuel Macron has conferred the Chevalier de l'Ordre national de la Légion d'Honneur (Knight of the National Order of the Legion of Honour), France's highest civilian award, on Bharti Enterprises founder and chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal. Sunil Bharti Mittal will receive the award at a ceremony that is scheduled for October 28, 2026, at the French Embassy in New Delhi. (Bloomberg) (Representative Image)

According to a company statement, the honour acknowledges Mittal's role in fostering economic relations between India and France, along with his contributions to telecommunications and digital infrastructure.

Also Read: India must seize Goldilocks moment: Bharti Enterprises chairman Mittal

Founded by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802, the Légion d'Honneur is France's highest civilian distinction. It honours individuals for their contributions and service.

Mittal will receive the award at a ceremony that is scheduled for October 28, 2026, at the French Embassy in New Delhi.

Also Read: India has enough animal spirits to achieve 2047 goal, says Sunil Bharti Mittal at HTLS 2025

France's ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou, said Mittal's association with the country dates back more than three decades, to Airtel's beginnings in 1992.

"He has unflaggingly nurtured these ties over the decades and shown what French and Indian business endeavours can achieve together. Today he advances these relations as Vice-Chairman of Eutelsat, at a time when our two countries are moving forward jointly in space and digital technology," Mathou said, as reported by PTI.

"In awarding him the Légion d'Honneur, the President of the Republic recognises an outstanding business leader who has contributed to making France a lasting partner in India," he added.

Also Read: AI shaping how firms operate and manage digital infrastructure: Sunil Mittal

The business relationship between Bharti and France began in 1992, when Compagnie Générale des Eaux partnered with the Indian group to bring mobile services to the country. Following the announcement, Mittal acknowledged Macron's gesture and said he hoped to see further growth in trade and economic cooperation between India and France.

"It continues today through my role as Co-Chairman of Eutelsat, the European satellite champion. I accept this honour with gratitude to the President of the French Republic, HE Mr Emmanuel Macron and with a renewed commitment to further deepen the economic ties between India and France," Mittal said, PTI reported.

The Padma Bhushan, awarded to Mittal in 2007, is among his previous national honours. His international recognition also includes an honorary British knighthood conferred by King Charles III in 2024.