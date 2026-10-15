Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer Yamaha has introduced a new colour option for the 2027 XSR900, its retro-styled roadster sold in international markets. The new colour addition is inspired by the YZF750R supersport motorcycle of the mid-1990s. However, the Japanese manufacturer has kept the motorcycle's mechanical package and overall design unchanged, making the new paint scheme the highlight for the upcoming model year. 2027 Yamaha XSR900 gets a new retro colour option

2027 Yamaha XSR900: Design and Features The 2027 XSR900 replaces the existing Heritage White shade with a new Neon White finish, inspired by the 1993 Yamaha YZF750R. The newly introduced Neon White Finish is available alongside Midnight Black, one of the colours initially offered with the motorcycle.

The XSR900 would fool anyone with its neo-retro design. However, the feature list is quite packed with a five-inch TFT instrument display, multiple riding modes, a quickshifter and fully adjustable KYB suspension units. Additionally, the motorcycle boasts an aluminium Deltabox frame along with an all-LED lighting package.

2027 Yamaha XSR90: Engine and Performance Powering the XSR900 is an 890cc liquid-cooled triple that’s shared with Yamaha’s YZF-R9 middleweight supersport, producing around 119 hp and 93 Nm of torque. No mechanical changes have been announced by the company for the 2027 model, with the existing powertrain and equipment package being carried forward.

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