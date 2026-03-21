BYD Atto 3 gets benefits for March: Check details

BYD India is offering benefits on its Atto 3 electric SUV. The brand is offering 40 per cent depreciation benefits, an extended warranty of up to 2 lakh kilometres and a free maintenance package for up to 2 years. It is important to note that these benefits are available only till 31st March 2026. If you want to know more details about the offer, then you can get in touch with the nearest authorised dealerships. BYD Atto 3 is offered in three variants.

What is the price of the BYD Atto 3? The prices of the Atto 3 start at ₹24.99 lakh and go up to ₹33.99 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

What are the variants of the BYD Atto 3? The Atto 3 is offered in three variants - Dynamic, Premium and Superior.

What are the colour options of the BYD Atto 3? The BYD Atto 3 is offered in four colours - Cosmic Black, Ski White, Harbour Grey and Surf Blue.

What is the claimed range of the BYD Atto 3? The Dynamic variant has an ARAI claimed range of 468 km whereas the Premium and Superior has a claimed range of 521 km.

What are the specifications of the BYD Atto 3? The electric motor puts out 150 kW and a peak torque output of 310 Nm. The Dynamic variant can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.9 seconds whereas the other two variants take 7.3 seconds.