Honda CB350 range receives MY2025 update, gets new colours and updated engine

Honda Motorcycles & Scooter India (HMSI) has updated its CB350 range of motorcycles. The Honda CB350 range comprises the models such as CB350, CB350 H’ness, and the CB350RS. With these MY2025 updates, the Honda CB350 range of motorcycles has received new colours and other changes. Interestingly, these updates come without any change to the price or specifications of the motorcycles. Honda Motorcycles & Scooter India (HMSI) has updated its entire CB350 range, which comprises the CB350, CB350 H’ness, and the CB350RS.

Honda CB350 range: Prices

Available in two variants, DLX and DLX Pro, the Honda CB350 is priced between ₹199,990 (ex-showroom) and ₹217,800 (ex-showroom). The Honda CB350 H'ness is available in four variants - DLX, DLX Pro, DLX Pro Chrome and Legacy Edition. This motorcycle is priced between ₹210,500 (ex-showroom) and ₹216,356 (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. Honda CB350RS is available in four trims - DLX, DLX Pro Dual Tone, DLX Pro and Hue Edition. It comes priced between ₹215,500 (ex-showroom) and ₹219,357 (ex-showroom).

Honda CB350 range: Key changes

All three CB350 motorcycles have received new colour choices. The Royal Enfield Classic 350 rivaling retro-themed Honda CB350 comes available in five different colour choices - Pearl Igneous Black, Mat Marshal Green Metallic, Mat Dune Brown, Mat Crust Metallic, and Precious Red Metallic. The Honda CB350 H’ness gets colours like Athletic Blue Metallic, Pearl Deep Ground Grey, Pearl Igneous Black, and Rebel Red Metallic. The colours vary depending on the variants. Honda CB350RS gets colours like Pearl Deep Ground Grey, Pearl Igneous Black, Mat Axis Grey Metallic, and Rebel Red Metallic. The DLX variant is available with the black and grey paint schemes, while the top-spec DLX Pro is available with all four colour choices.

In terms of features, all the Honda CB350 motorcycles get features such as Bluetooth connectivity, a semi-digital instrument cluster, navigation, full LED lighting, traction control, gear position indicator, USB charging port, side stand engine cut-off, dual-channel ABS, and an Eco indicator - depending on the variant.

Powering the Honda CB350 series of motorcycles is the same 349 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine as before. The only change on the powertrain front is that this engine now comes complying with the OBD2B norms and is E20 fuel compatible. The engine churns out 20.71 bhp peak power and 30 Nm of maximum torque. For transmission duty, these motorcycles use a five-speed gearbox along with a slip-and-assist clutch.