Honda's upcoming SUV for India could be called ‘Elevate’, set for June unveiling

Japanese carmaker Honda's upcoming SUV in India – its first compact SUV in the country after several years – is likely to be called ‘Elevate,’ according to HT Auto. The car is likely to be unveiled in June, with its official launch slated to take place later in the year, the report said. The name 'Elevate' was registered by Honda Cars India back in 2021.

Honda Elevate: Design

Developed on the same platform as the company's new-generation City sedan, Elevate's design could be based on the CR-V model sold across the world. This design features slim and sharp LED headlight units at the front, along with a large grille.

Honda Elevate: Powertrain

It may be powered by the same 1.5-litre 4-cylinder unit that is used in the new-generation Honda City. For City, the engine generates nearly 120 bhp of maximum power; for Elevate, however, the power output may be reduced to 110 bhp.

Honda Elevate: Features

Not much is known in terms of features. Spy shots, however, have revealed a giant digital display unit at the front. This display unit will serve as the touchscreen infotainment system.

Honda Elevate: Rivals

Upon launch, the car will take on competitors such as Creta (Hyundai), Seltos (Kia), Grand Vitara (Maruti Suzuki), and Urban Cruiser Hyryder (Toyota).

