Building amendment rules notified in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 00:56 IST

The UT administration notified the Chandigarh Building Amendment Rules (Urban), 2019, on Monday, giving relaxation to commercial property owners in the city. Approximately, 40 additions/alterations have been allowed in the notification.

For instance, upper floors of shop-cum-offices (SCOs) have been allowed for shopping (display and sale of goods) and restaurants (sale and service of prepared foods and beverages, including banquet facilities). Permission for conversion of trade will have to be obtained where necessary.

It also provided an extra staircase. All shop owners desirous of installing air conditioners in the verandah can fix these above the false ceiling in the verandah.

Covering of the rear courtyard of bay shops (single storey) in Chandigarh shall be allowed in conformity with building rules. If the bay is also going to have a basement while covering the rear courtyard, a setback of 2.25m shall be left.

The courtyard within the building line on first and second floors of the SCOs all over the city would be allowed to cover. Only the lessee or transferee is entitled to conversion from the SAF to SCO.

A building plan once approved will be valid for construction for five years. Then, if during the construction of the building, any deviation from the sanction plan is intended to be made, approval of the competent authority for the same should be taken before actual construction.

Meanwhile, according to new rules, an additional entry with a door shutter opening is allowed. An additional door on the rear side of the building is also given permission subject to the condition that it should be of the same size, design and width as the existing one.

The partition wall between subdivided shops shall be of any fire retardant material and constructed maximum up to the ceiling height.

Covering of the back courtyard of the bay shops in the city is allowed in conformity with building rules.