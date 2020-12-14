e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / CHB clerk convicted in 2014 graft case

CHB clerk convicted in 2014 graft case

Had sought Rs 20,000 from a Chandigarh resident to refund Rs 1 lakh erroneously paid in favour of CHB.

chandigarh Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 21:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

A special CBI court has held guilty a clerk-cum-junior technician of the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) for demanding Rs 20,000 bribe from a resident.

The quantum of the sentence will be pronounced on December 16.

In March 2014, complainant Sukhbir Singh had approached the CBI, alleging that a CHB clerk, Surjit Singh, had demanded bribe for returning excess amount paid by him for transfer of ownership of a flat in Sector 61.

CBI said Sukhbir had bought a flat from one Inderjeet Gulati and erroneously paid over Rs 1 lakh extra in favour of CHB to obtain the possession of the flat.

Following which, Sukhbir moved an application, seeking refund of the excess amount. The application was pending with Surjit, who demanded a bribe to clear his file and the deal was settled at Rs 20,000.

In March 2014, CBI arrested Surjit while accepting Rs 10,000 bribe as first instalment from near the CHB office and booked him for graft.

top news
Farmers’ best interests in mind, open for talks: Rajnath Singh amid protest
Farmers’ best interests in mind, open for talks: Rajnath Singh amid protest
‘Hospital beds to fall short’: Bengal BJP chief vows revenge on Trinamool
‘Hospital beds to fall short’: Bengal BJP chief vows revenge on Trinamool
First Covid-19 vaccine administered in the US, tweets President Donald Trump
First Covid-19 vaccine administered in the US, tweets President Donald Trump
Will start hunger strike if farmers’ issues not resolved, says Anna Hazare
Will start hunger strike if farmers’ issues not resolved, says Anna Hazare
Direct flights from Delhi to Kolkata allowed on all days
Direct flights from Delhi to Kolkata allowed on all days
Man missing in Tamil Nadu found in Nagaland, meets family after 8 years
Man missing in Tamil Nadu found in Nagaland, meets family after 8 years
LIVE | ‘Want discussions to be held clause by clause,’ says Agri min Tomar
LIVE | ‘Want discussions to be held clause by clause,’ says Agri min Tomar
Watch: Delhi CM Kejriwal, AAP leaders on hunger strike to support farmers
Watch: Delhi CM Kejriwal, AAP leaders on hunger strike to support farmers
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In