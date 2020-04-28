GNDEC floats online training programme on energy management

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 18:39 IST

In view of the current situation amid the nationwide lockdown, the department of electrical engineering at Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC) on Tuesday started a week-long online training programme for its faculty and students.

The programme, sponsored by the Union ministry of human resource and development and supported by TEQIP-III project, aims at developing academically content manpower for overall improvement of technical education in the country.

“We have designed a week-long training session by involving experts from prestigious organisations across the country. It includes DP Kothari, ex-director, IIT, Delhi; Sangita Kapoor, director, Blue Planet, Kolkata; YP Verma, UIET, Chandigarh; Parag Nijhawan, TIET, Patiala; Saurabh Ratra, PAU, Ludhiana; Sudhir Sharma, DAVIET, Jalandhar, among others,” said Arvind Dhingra, coordinator of the programme.

“The programme runs online with participants logging in from their homes. Four sessions are to be conducted each day,” Dhingra said, adding that the overwhelming response received from all over the country has forced them to run the programme in two shifts. Over 190 participants from across the country, who had registered for the training, are actively participating in it.

Sessions that will be covered in the training include energy scenario, circular thinking, energy audit procedures, fuel cells, micro grids, energy saving in farm sector and other.

College principal Sehijpal Singh said that such programmes are the need of the hour as they help to maintain necessary interaction and communication between the faculty members and students on various important issues.

Head of the electrical engineering department Kanwardeep Singh advised all the participants to work cohesively to make the programme a success.