Now, pay online for lab tests at GMCH-32

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 01:05 IST

Now, patients at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, will not have to wait in serpentine queues to pay for getting various lab tests done as an online system for fee payment is now functional.

Till now, patients had to first wait in queues for fee payment and then, to get the tests conducted.

More than 1,700 medical lab tests are conducted at the hospital everyday. Nodal officer of the initiative, Dr SK Singhal, said a user-friendly interface has been created on the hospital’s website to make payments for lab tests.

Explaining how the portal will function, Singhal said patients will need to visit the website gmch.gov.in/test_main.aspx, enter the card number (written on the OPD card) and contact number–the name of the patient will then be displayed.

“The user will then have to select the investigation as prescribed by doctors and multiple lab tests will be selected. Then, they will need to save that information–a requisition number will be displayed on screen and sent on mobile phone via text message.” he said.

“Then they can make the payment online. Patients will need to show the requisition number to get a token at the sample collection point,” he added.

TRIAL RUNS BEING HELD

GMCH-32 apokesperson Anil Moudgil said trial runs are being conducted since last week and patients have started making payments online. “However, people need to be made aware of this facility so that they can benefit from it,” he added.

On an average, 12,000 lab tests are conducted in outpatient departments (OPDs) daily. In emergency and inpatient departments, around 8,200 lab tests are conducted everyday.

At a time, the hospital witnesses a rush of around 4,000 patients in the OPDs while more than 850 patients are admitted.

