Panjab University develops device to sanitise currency notes, cheques

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 22:16 IST

Panjab University on Tuesday launched a device that sanitises currency notes and cheques.

The device has been developed by PU’s sophisticated analytical instrumentation facility (SAIF) and works on thermal and UV-C disinfection technology.

GR Chaudhary, chairperson of SAIF, said, “The device takes only 20 seconds to sanitise a currency note. It works like a print photocopier where you put the currency notes in and collect them one by one after they are sanitised.”

“Currently, we are using this device at our own facility as clients pay in cash and cheques,” he added.

Earlier, SAIF had developed UV sanitising chamber which can be used to sanitise objects and files.

SAIF carries out design, fabrication and repair of electronic instruments and caters mostly to industry and academia in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The device to sanitise currency notes and cheques has been designed by Ramesh Sharma.

Chaudhary said him and his team are working on two more advanced projects which will be beneficial for society in the long run.

PU vice-chancellor Raj Kumar said, “There is a need for such efforts for the benefit of society in this tough time.”

Digital smart rooms set up

Meanwhile, Panjab University has set up two smart digital rooms for online video and web conferencing in the computer centre. These smart rooms will provide multiple facilities for different video conferencing solutions, with options for live interaction capabilities with dedicated Internet bandwidth with power backup.