e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University develops device to sanitise currency notes, cheques

Panjab University develops device to sanitise currency notes, cheques

The device has been developed by PU’s sophisticated analytical instrumentation facility (SAIF)

chandigarh Updated: Jul 28, 2020 22:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A device to sanitise currency notes and cheques being launched in Panjab University, Chandigarh, on Tuesday.
A device to sanitise currency notes and cheques being launched in Panjab University, Chandigarh, on Tuesday.(HT PHOTO)
         

Panjab University on Tuesday launched a device that sanitises currency notes and cheques.

The device has been developed by PU’s sophisticated analytical instrumentation facility (SAIF) and works on thermal and UV-C disinfection technology.

GR Chaudhary, chairperson of SAIF, said, “The device takes only 20 seconds to sanitise a currency note. It works like a print photocopier where you put the currency notes in and collect them one by one after they are sanitised.”

“Currently, we are using this device at our own facility as clients pay in cash and cheques,” he added.

Earlier, SAIF had developed UV sanitising chamber which can be used to sanitise objects and files.

SAIF carries out design, fabrication and repair of electronic instruments and caters mostly to industry and academia in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The device to sanitise currency notes and cheques has been designed by Ramesh Sharma.

Chaudhary said him and his team are working on two more advanced projects which will be beneficial for society in the long run.

PU vice-chancellor Raj Kumar said, “There is a need for such efforts for the benefit of society in this tough time.”

Digital smart rooms set up

Meanwhile, Panjab University has set up two smart digital rooms for online video and web conferencing in the computer centre. These smart rooms will provide multiple facilities for different video conferencing solutions, with options for live interaction capabilities with dedicated Internet bandwidth with power backup.

top news
ED summons Ashok Gehlot’s brother, asks him to appear within 24 hours
ED summons Ashok Gehlot’s brother, asks him to appear within 24 hours
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
Mumbai records its wettest July, breaks all-time high monthly rain record
Mumbai records its wettest July, breaks all-time high monthly rain record
‘Will verify it’: Centre to top court on J&K L-G’s 4G restoration remark
‘Will verify it’: Centre to top court on J&K L-G’s 4G restoration remark
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
NIA arrests DU professor Hany Babu in Bhima Koregaon case
NIA arrests DU professor Hany Babu in Bhima Koregaon case
500 sanitary workers to clean Ayodhya ahead of Modi’s bhoomi pujan visit
500 sanitary workers to clean Ayodhya ahead of Modi’s bhoomi pujan visit
Watch: Indian Army neutralizes 2 live bombs in a controlled explosion in J&K
Watch: Indian Army neutralizes 2 live bombs in a controlled explosion in J&K
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 TestsIndia-ChinaDelhi Covid-19Covid-19RBSE 10th Result 2020Check RBSE 10th Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In