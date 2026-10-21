20-year-old killed over smoking at Delhi's Central Park, two minors among six held: Police
The knife allegedly used in the attack and clothes worn by the accused at the time of the incident have been recovered.
Six people, including two minors, have been held for allegedly stabbing a 20-year-old man to death following a scuffle over smoking at a park in northeast Delhi’s Seelampur on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.
Deputy commissioner of police (north east) Rahul Alwal said the victim, Subhan, was smoking with his friend Mohsin at Central Park around 9pm when a group of five to six boys raised objections, leading to an altercation. The group allegedly attacked Subhan with a knife before fleeing the spot, the police said, adding that Mohsin rushed the injured man to Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) Hospital.
Police received information from the hospital at around 10.48pm about Subhan’s admission with stab injuries. He was initially treated at JPC Hospital in Shastri Park and later referred to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, where he subsequently succumbed to injuries during treatment.
A case has been registered at Seelampur police station under sections 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Section 103(1) (murder) was added after Subhan’s death, the police said.
A police team scanned CCTV footage from the surrounding areas and gathered evidence from multiple sources to identify those involved, officials said. Six people were subsequently apprehended within hours of the incident.
The accused were identified as Aman Khan alias Arshu, 21, Afzal Khan, 18, Abdul Momin, 18, Shoaib Mirza, 18, and two minors, both aged around 17, the police said.
The knife allegedly used in the attack and clothes worn by the accused at the time of the incident have been recovered and further probe is underway, they added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHemani Bhandari
Hemani Bhandari is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times in New Delhi, where she reports on crime, policing, governance and social issues. With over a decade of experience in journalism, she specialises in combining on-ground reporting with evidence-based storytelling to examine the human impact of public policy, law enforcement and urban governance. Over the years, she has reported extensively on major developments in the capital, including crime investigations, civic challenges, protests, and issues affecting vulnerable communities. As a Special Correspondent, she focuses on producing exclusive investigations, enterprise stories and long-form features that go beyond daily news cycles. She has a keen interest in using public records, official data and field reporting to uncover systemic issues and present complex subjects in an accessible manner. A graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Hemani believes in rigorous, ethical and evidence-based reporting. She is passionate about investigative journalism and continuously seeks to expand her skills in data journalism, open-source investigations and digital reporting techniques.Read More