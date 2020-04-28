e-paper
34 Nanded pilgrims return to Mohali, will be quarantined

District health department collected the samples of 88 persons, including the pilgrims, bus driver and conductor

cities Updated: Apr 28, 2020 19:40 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Deputy commissioner said instead of the basic screening, these persons will be tested through polymerase chain reaction and will be isolated or quarantined accordingly.(HT photo)
         

As many as 34 Sikh pilgrims stranded at Sri Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra, have reached back home in Mohali Monday night. Besides, two students have also returned from Kota, Rajasthan.

Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said in view of the five asymptomatic persons returning from Shri Hazur Sahib who have tested positive for coronavirus in Tarn Taran district, the pilgrims, including the bus driver and conductor will be put in quarantine facilities identified by the district administration.

The district health department on Tuesday collected the samples of 88 persons, including the pilgrims and the students, at a quarantine centre in Sector 70.

“Instead of the basic screening, these persons will be tested through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and, if found positive, will be placed under isolation in state quarantine, and, if found negative, under home quarantine for 14 days,” Dayalan said.

