50 dengue cases reported in one week

Pune: While the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department has recorded less cases of influenza (A) H1N1 or swine flu infection in the city, the number of dengue patients has increased in the past forty days. Doctors from the city too have claimed of seeing many cases of dengue this season.

Dr Sanjeev Wavre, assistant medical officer at PMC health department, said, “We have recorded more than 300 cases of dengue in Pune city since January this year with 50 reported in last one week. At least 533 suspected cases are under treatment.”

According to the civic official, the August month saw 157 positive cases and the figure was 50 in seven days of September. “We have issued notices to housing societies and construction sites and are undertaking fogging and spraying of insecticides as preventive measures to check the spread,” he said.

Dr Mahesh Lakhe, consultant internal medicine and infection diseases at Columbia Asia Hospital, said, “The hospital recorded 244 cases of dengue from July to September 8 and 168 cases of viral fever. The weather is most favourable for the infection and given the increased humidity in the atmosphere, the virus causing flu and fever has become active. Dengue cases are getting reported predominantly and infected people mainly come from peripheral areas.”

Dr Rajesh Gadia, head of the dengue department at KEM Hospital, said many cases are coming from Baramati, Kolhapur, Daund and Beed. “In the last one month, 100 patients who came from these areas have tested positive for dengue. We have 20 admissions and two critical cases of dengue in the intensive care unit of our hospital. While Pune is safe, the peripheries are struggling to curb dengue and it should be a cause of concern for the authorities,” he said.

