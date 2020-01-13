56 murders in Ludhiana city in 2019, only 1 unsolved: Cops

cities

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 22:38 IST

Though the number of murder cases increased in the city, Ludhiana police are patting their back as they claim to have solved all, except one of the total 56 cases that were reported in 2019.

The unsolved case pertains to the murder of an unidentified man, believed to be in his 40s, who was found dead in Gill village on Malerkotla road on November 10, 2019. In 2018 too, police was unable to solve one out of total 52 cases reported. In 2017, the number of cases totalled at 55 while in 2016, it was 64.

The success rate of solving the cases has improved over the years as in 2016 and 2017, police was able to solve only 84% and 85% respectively.

ALL RAPE CASES SOLVED

In 2019, police also managed to arrest all accused in the 115 rape cases reported in the city. The number of rape cases in 2018 was 129, of which only one was not solved.

In 2016, the number of rape cases reported in the city was 88 while in 2017, 99 rape cases were reported, out of which the police have solved 87 and 97 cases, respectively.

According to police officials, in most rape cases, the accused were known to the victims.

THIEVES HAVE A FREE RUN

Theft cases, including vehicle lifting, increased in 2019, recording the highest in the last four years with 1,508 cases.

In 2018, 1,335 theft cases were reported, while 2017 saw 1,153 cases and 2016 had 565 cases.

With an increase in theft cases, the success rate of solving such also increased.

Police solved 937 theft cases in 2019 while in 2018, the police have managed to trace only 546 cases.

NO END TO DRUG MENACE

The number of drug peddling cases also increased in 2019 with 560 cases as compared to 495 cases in 2018. In 2017, when Captain Amrinder Singh had announced ‘war’ against drugs, 502 drug peddling cases were lodged. In 2016, 351 cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said police are working hard for prevention and detection of crime.