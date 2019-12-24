Agnihotri dares CM to launch probe against him

cities

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 22:42 IST

Leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri on Tuesday challenged chief minister Jai Ram Thakur to make true on his threats by initiating a probe against him.

During a public meeting held at Mandi on Monday, the CM had alleged that during the Congress’ regime a ₹45 crore was spent on just clearing muck at Pandoga in Agnihotri’s constituency Haroli.

Claiming that the irregularity was in the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, the chief minister had said that government may launch a probe into the wastage of public money.

In response, Agnihotri said, “Why is chief minister issuing threats? Just order a probe against me,” Agnihotri said, responding to the charges.

Interacting with media at Una, Agnihotri said, “It seems the chief minister has some kind of obsession with Haroli. He considers only projects coming up in his constituency as development. Everything else is wastage in his eyes,” he alleged.

The Congress leader also launched a stinging attack on the state government over the proposed rally at Shimla to mark two years in office.

“The government is in celebration mode for last two years and has done nothing to usher development in the state,” said Agnihotri.

He said the Jai Ram Thakur government has not fulfilled a single promise. He alleged that the Global Investors’ Meet held Dharamshala in November was a sheer wastage of public money as nothing concrete has happened on ground. “The debt burden continues to mount and the state government has failed to get a special financial package, despite BJP being in power at the centre,” he said.

Agnihotri alleged that health and education were in a shambles and the number of unemployed youth had increased under the BJP regime. “Instead of celebrating, the Jai Ram Thakur government should apologize to the people of the state for failing on all fronts,” the opposition leader said.