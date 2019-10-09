Arson in Basti after meat found on immersion procession route

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 20:07 IST

A mob torched six meat shops after devotees found pieces of animal flesh on the idol immersion procession route in Amoda Bazar locality of Basti district on late Tuesday evening, police and district administration officials said on Wednesday.

Inspector general of police, Basti range, Ashutosh Kumar said a case was registered against 400 unidentified people under the Indian Penal Code and CLA Act sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 427 (mischief causing damage), 428 (mischief by killing or maiming animal), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc).

“We are trying to identify the accused from videos shot on mobile phones. The situation is under control,” Kumar said.

“No individual complaint over the violence has been made,” he added.

Subdivisional magistrate Asha Ram Verma said, “Some mischievous people tried to create trouble as the incident happened near the area where some meat shops were located. The situation is under control and the incident is being probed by the police.”

Heavy force was deployed in the area and senior police officials were monitoring the situation.

As the devotees stopped the procession when meat was found on the route, the SDM and the circle officer, Harraya, rushed to spot and tried to pacify them. But some of the protestors refused to lent and sought immediate action against those who had placed pieces of meat on the route.

The idols were immersed in the presence of the police later.

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 20:07 IST