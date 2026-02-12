Amid CM tussle, DK Shivakumar says Congress chief Kharge asked leaders to ‘keep mouth shut’

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday urged Congress leaders to refrain from making public comments on the party’s leadership, saying such statements only weaken the organisation and go against directions issued by the party high command. Amid speculation, DCM DK Shivakumar emphasized the need for focus on governance and unity within the party as elections approach. (PTI)

Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence amid speculation over a possible change in the state’s leadership, Shivakumar said AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge had earlier instructed party members to avoid speaking out on the issue. He warned that remarks either supporting or opposing him would do more damage than good to the Congress, reported news agency ANI.

“Any statement made by legislators, ministers or others in favour of me or against me will do more harm than good to the party. AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge had asked everyone to keep their mouth shut some time ago,” he said, as quoted by the agency.

Responding to questions about party leaders suggesting he would return from Delhi with “good news”, Shivakumar said he views every day as an opportunity filled with both challenges and responsibilities. He added that the government must continue functioning despite criticism and focus on addressing everyday governance issues.

On calls for the high command to quickly resolve what some leaders have described as leadership uncertainty, Shivakumar said he personally sees no confusion. He said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and he are clear about their understanding and that senior leaders are aware of the discussions, stressing that public statements would not ease tensions.

Shivakumar also spoke about his proposed visit to Delhi, saying “There is a meeting at the AICC at 4 pm to discuss various upcoming elections and political situations. The election dates may be announced for some states, and hence I have been called to Delhi.”

The internal debate over leadership within the Karnataka Congress surfaced in November 2025, when the Siddaramaiah-led government completed half of its five-year term. Besides Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, Home Minister G Parameshwara has also been mentioned as a potential contender for the chief minister’s post.

(With inputs from ANI)