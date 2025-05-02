Bandh observed in Dakshina Kannada, Mangaluru amid heightened security after Suhas Shetty’s murder

Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district witnessed widespread disruption on Friday as a bandh call by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) brought normal life to a standstill in several parts of the region. The shutdown followed the murder of a Hindutva activist and rowdy-sheeter on Thursday evening, prompting authorities to impose prohibitory orders to curb potential unrest. Suhas Shetty, the accused in murder case was hacked to death on Thursday evening.

The deceased, identified as a prominent right-wing activist with a criminal background, Suhas Shetty, was killed at Kinnipadavu near Bajpe in Mangaluru taluk. His murder triggered an immediate bandh call from the VHP, and authorities responded by clamping prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita across Mangaluru City Police limits.

With tensions running high, several incidents of stone-pelting were reported. Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses were targeted near Pumpwell and Kankanady while operating routes from Belthangady, Puttur, Sullia, and Bantwal. Private buses were also attacked in places like Mulky and Nanthoor, forcing operators to suspend services across the district.

The president of the Dakshina Kannada Bus Owners Association, Aziz Parthipady, said bus operations were halted after crew members reported a deteriorating law and order situation. KSRTC Divisional Controller Rajesh Shetty confirmed that at least four government buses were damaged during their trips to Mangaluru.

Business activity came to a near halt across urban and rural parts of the district. In Mangaluru city, key commercial hubs such as Hampankatta, Falnir, Central Market, Balmatta, Kankanady, Urva, and Alake were shut. Shops also remained closed in suburban and outlying areas including Farangipet, Ullal, Bajpe, Gurupura, Surathkal, Kinnigoli, and Mulky.

In taluk centres like Puttur, Sullia, Belthangady, and Bantwal, commercial establishments pulled down their shutters after bus services to and from Mangaluru were halted.

Police, citing security concerns, asked shopkeepers in sensitive zones to voluntarily close their outlets. Liquor shops were also ordered to remain shut following recommendations from the district police. District Deputy Commissioner Dr Mullai Muhilan issued the suspension of alcohol sales in urban, semi-urban, and selected rural areas. A similar directive was given for Mangaluru city by Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal.

The prohibitory orders prohibit public gatherings, rallies, slogan shouting, and carrying weapons or any object that could pose a threat to peace and order. The police said the restrictions are aimed at avoiding further communal tension or retaliatory violence.

Officials revealed that the murdered activist was in his early thirties and was previously the main accused in the sensational 2022 murder of Mohammed Fazil in Surathkal—a killing that occurred just days after BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru was murdered in Sullia. He had several criminal cases pending against him, including for assault, murder, and unlawful assembly.

Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while speaking to reporters in Mandya, said he had instructed the police to swiftly identify and arrest those behind the murder. “Strict action will be taken against the culprits,” he assured.

(With agency inputs)