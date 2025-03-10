Bengaluru man arrested for stealing under garments of women from balconies: Report

Bengaluru Police have arrested a 25-year-old engineering graduate for allegedly stealing women's innerwear from houses in his locality, reported The Times of India. The accused, identified as Sharath, is a resident of IV Cross, SIT, Tumakuru. Bengaluru man reportedly started stealing under garments of women after watching explicit content online.

According to the report, female students living in a rented house had been distressed over the repeated disappearance of their innerwear from their balconies. Concerned about the incidents, they informed their building owner, who subsequently alerted the New Extension police on Friday.

Upon reviewing CCTV footage, police discovered that Sharath had been stopping his two-wheeler near the students' residence and stealing the garments after venturing into their balconies. During interrogation, he admitted to committing similar acts in multiple areas, including SIT, SS Puram, and Ashoknagar areas. Authorities revealed that he was addicted to watching explicit content on the internet, which may have influenced his actions.

Sharath reportedly hails from Chikkanayakanahalli in Tumakuru district. His parents, who are both teachers, and his elder brother, an engineer, were reportedly unaware of his behavior until law enforcement intervened. Following his arrest, he was released on bail with a stern warning against repeating such offenses.

A senior police officer stated that the affected female students were reluctant to file an official complaint or provide witness statements. During questioning, Sharath confessed that he had acted on impulse after returning home from a swimming session and noticing the garments in the balcony.

The police have urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to ensure community safety.