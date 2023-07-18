Bengaluru police issues traffic advisory in view of opposition meet

Bengaluru is set to see the second day of the key opposition meeting where leaders of 26 parties are expected to gather for a brainstorming session. The leaders are likely to draught a plan for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in 2024. In this light, the Bengaluru traffic police department has issued a fresh traffic advisory, blocking vehicular movement in the areas where VVIP movement is expected. Bengaluru traffic police listed routes that were restricted today in view of the opposition meeting. (PTI)

“In view of the ongoing session in Vidhana Soudha and the visit of dignitaries/VVIPs to Bengaluru, the following traffic arrangements have been made for smooth movement of traffic from 17/07/2023 to 18/07/2023,” the police department said in a tweet.

“Share this with those you think will benefit. Police - Public partnership!” it posted.

Here are the restricted routes in Bengaluru today:

Dr B R Ambedkar Road Cubbon Road Raj Bhavan Road Palace Road Race Course Road Seshadri Road Bellary Road

The department also announced parking restrictions on the following roads - Dr B R Ambedkar Road, Raj Bhavan Road, Bellary Road and Race Course Road. “Requesting namma public to please co-operate and plan their commute accordingly,” it added.

The second day of the gathering will begin with a formal meeting at 11 am today, in which NCP chief Sharad Pawar is also expected to join after skipping day 1. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also hosted a dinner party for the leaders at 8 pm after an informal meeting at 6 pm yesterday.