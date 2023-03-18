Karnataka polls: Cong's first list of candidates on Ugadi, says Siddaramaiah

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday said the party's first list of candidates for the Assembly polls, which is likely by May, will be announced on March 22, the day of Ugadi festival, which is observed as New Year by Kannadigas. The former Chief Minister, who took part in the Congress' Central Election Committee meeting in New Delhi on Friday, said, the meeting also discussed regarding poll strategy and Rahul Gandhi's visit to the state. The former Chief Minister said the meeting also discussed regarding poll strategy and Rahul Gandhi's visit to the state. (PTI)

"We were preparing election strategy at the meeting yesterday. Also Rahul Gandhi is coming to Belagavi on March 20 to attend a state-level youth rally, we have discussed its preparations," Siddaramaiah told reporters in New Delhi. Asked about discussions regarding candidates selection, he said, the first list will be released on March 22 morning, on the day of Ugadi festival.

The Congress’ Central Election Committee, headed by the party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge met on Friday in New Delhi, during which according to reports they have approved the first list of 125 candidates, which include 61 sitting Congress MLAs.

The screening committee of the party had earlier this month reviewed all the applications of the ticket aspirants, and their opinion was sent to the central election committee of the AICC for the final review. Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar after the meeting on Friday night had said that the CEC deliberated on names recommended by the state screening committee, and it has approved most names, and AICC will announce it. He also indicated that most of the sitting MLAs may get the ticket, stating that "all of them have done a good job."

Responding to a question on the possibility of any alliance, the KPCC chief said, "there is no alliance with any one, for one seat there is a proposal request, we will discuss and decide on it" The Congress has set a target of winning at least 150 seats in the 224-member Assembly, to come to power in Karnataka, with a clear majority. While JD(S) has already announced the first list of 93 candidates for Assembly polls, BJP and Congress are yet to announce their list.

Asked about the constituency he will be contesting from, Siddaramaiah today said, he will abide by the high command's decision. To a question on reports about Rahul Gandhi advising him not to contest from Kolar, the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly said, "Who said? Either Siddaramaiah or I will have to confirm this....I have left it to the high command. Whatever the high command decides, I will go by that."

Stating that his name has not been cleared yet by the party, he said, "I had said in Kolar that I will go by the high command's decision." Siddaramaiah, who is currently MLA from Badami, had earlier said that he has decided to contest the upcoming Assembly polls from Kolar, subject to approval from the party high command.