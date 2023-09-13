News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka to host southern states DGP's conference in Bengaluru on Sept 13

Karnataka to host southern states DGP's conference in Bengaluru on Sept 13

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Sep 13, 2023 10:12 AM IST

Karnataka State Police organizes conference with southern states' police chiefs and Central Police Organizations.

The Karnataka State Police is organising a one-day conference here on September 13 where all the Director Generals of Police of southern states as well as senior officers from the Central Police Organisations would participate.

The DG&IGP of Karnataka State is the Chairman of the conference.(PTI File Photo)
This conference is a major milestone in regional coordination among various police forces in South India, an official release said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be inaugurating the 'South India DGP's Co-ordination Conference' in the presence of Home Minister G Parameshwara.

Director Generals of Police and Head of Police Forces of Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Puducherry, Andaman & Nicobar, and Lakshadweep islands shall be attending the conference.

The DG&IGP of Karnataka State is the Chairman of the conference.

Senior officers from the Central Police Organisations shall also take part in the deliberations. A range of critical internal security issues that challenge the fundamentals of society would be discussed in the day-long conference.

Wednesday, September 13, 2023
