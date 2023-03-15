The customs officials at Bengaluru airport arrested an accused for allegedly smuggling gold from Bangkok on Sunday. The accused is said to be carrying the cut gold pieces through his slippers and he was caught at the immigration checks. One arrested at Bengaluru airport for smuggling gold through slippers

A statement issued by the Customs department on Tuesday read, “On the basis of profiling, Customs officers intercepted one passenger who attempted to smuggle foreign origin gold cut T pieces by way of concealment in slippers, arrived via flight E 6E-076 at Bengaluru from Bangkok on 12.03.2023.” The department also announced that the seized gold weighed 1205 grams and was valued at Rs. 69,40,800. The officials are investigating the accused further.

In February, Customs officials arrested a person for allegedly smuggling gold in the form of paste by concealing inside the jeans. The accused was also travelling from Bangkok, and he was caught inside the airport.

In January, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials recovered 18 non-indigenous animals, including snakes, after intercepting three passengers arriving from Bangkok to Bengaluru airport. This also led to the busting of a racket at a farmhouse where 139 animals of 48 extremely rare and threatened species were found. Four people were arrested in the case.

The rare and threatened species like Yellow and Green Anaconda, Yellow Headed Amazon Parrot, Nile Monitor, Red Foot Tortoise, Iguanas, Ball Pythons, Alligator Gar, Yaki Monkey, Veiled Chameleon, Racoon Dog, White Headed Pionus and others. These animals were later handed over to the Bannerghatta Biological Park