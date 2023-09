Several areas in Bengaluru to face interruptions in water supply. Details

Karnataka capital Bengaluru is set to see interruptions in water supply in a number of areas today as officials are taking up repair projects. These works include valve repair in three pumps near the Chandra Layout reservoir, Times Now reported. As many as 70 areas in the city are expected to be affected. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

As many as 70 areas in the city are expected to be affected. Timings of the interruptions are not clear at this time. This comes in the midst of the ongoing Cauvery river water sharing dispute with Tamil Nadu, with leaders including Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar saying that there is “no water” to release to the neighbouring state.

ALSO READ | Power interruptions likely in Bengaluru city this week: Check areas, timings, other details here

Here is a list of areas that are expected to face water supply cuts:

Mahalakshmi Layout, JC Nagar 1st Main Road to 12th Main, Athmiya Geleyara Balaga, Sri Ramnagar, Muneshwara Block, Bhovi Palya, Mico Layout, Ganesha Block, Rajajinagar 2nd Block to 5th Block, Jedarahalli, Rajajinagar, Dr Rajkumar Road, Gubbana Industrial Layout, Rajajainagar, Subramanya Nagar, Kuvempu Park, Shankar Nag bus stop, Vani Vilas Garden, Kurubarahalli, SVK Layout, Karnataka Layout, Kaverinagar, Vayyalikavalu, Lakshmi Nagar, MG Nagara, Kirloskar Colony 1st Stage, LIC Colony, Teachers Colony, Satyanarayana Layout, Lakshmi Nagar, Meenakshi Nagar, Kamakshipalya, SBI Officers Colony,

ALSO READ | Cauvery river water sharing dispute with Tamil Nadu: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah calls for special emergency meeting today, Sept 13

Karekallu, Basaveshwara Nagar, Agrahara Dasarahalli, Kanteerava Colony, KHB Colony, Nagarabhavi, Deepanjali Nagar, Kavika Layout, Hampi Nagar, New Colony, RPC Layout, Remco Layout, Vijaynagar, Hosahalli, Vidyaranyanagar, Magadi Road, Aditya Layout, Krishnappa Layout, Attiguppe, Chandra Layout, Gangondanahalli, Nayandahalli, Bapuji Layout, MC Layout, Subbanna Garden, Marenahalli, Binny Layout, Canara Bank Colony, Dasarahalli, GKW Layout, Basaveshwara Layout, Nanjarasappa Layout, Moodalapalya, Mathura Nagar, Income Tax Layout, Shakthi Garden, Annapoorneshwari Nagara, Muneshwaranagara, Srinivasa Nagar, HuchappaLayout, Cauvery Layout, Panchasheelanagara, Jagajyothi Nagar and surrounding areas.