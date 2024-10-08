Siddaramaiah will remain as CM, says senior Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi

Senior Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Tuesday said Siddaramaiah will remain as Chief Minister of Karnataka, and the Congress high command has not discussed with him and other party leaders about the possibility of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar replacing him at some point in time. Senior minister Satish Jarkiholi. (HT Archives)

Speaking to reporters here, Jarkiholi, who is at the forefront of behind-the-scenes political activities within the Congress amid demands for Siddaramaiah's resignation by the opposition following charges against him in the MUDA case, however, said the party's central leadership can respond to questions whether he will hold the post for a full term of five years.

"I can only say that he will be there. Siddaramaiah will be there as Chief Minister," the Public Works Minister, an ST leader with considerable standing in northern Karnataka, said. "Whether he will be there as CM for three years or five years doesn't come at my level. I can only say Siddaramaiah will be there as CM and we are with him."

On the possibility of Shivakumar, who is also State Congress chief, taking over as CM in the event of a change of guard, he said: "High command has not discussed with us about D K Shivakumar (being made CM)...you ask him. I can only say Siddaramaiah will continue as CM."

There was stiff competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, a powerful leader from the politically influential Vokkaliga community, for the Chief Minister's post after the declaration of Assembly election results in May last year, and the Congress had managed to convince the latter and made him the Deputy Chief Minister. There were some reports at the time that a compromise had been reached based on a "rotational chief minister formula," according to which Shivakumar will become CM after two-and-half years but they have not been officially confirmed by the party.

Amid demand by opposition parties for Siddaramaiah to quit, Jarkiholi on Sunday met Home Minister G Parameshwara, a senior leader from the SC community, in Tumakuru, after last week's meeting with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi, leading to intense speculations in political circles over leadership change. There was also a closed-door meeting earlier between Jarkiholi, Parameshwara and Social Welfare Minister Dr H C Mahadevappa, who is also from SC community.

Amid calls for a Dalit/ST CM within a section of the party that has surfaced time and again, Parameshwara, Jarkiholi and Mahadevappa are seen as front-runners for the CM's post if the situation arises. Jarkiholi, however, ruled out any change in CM, stating that there is no such situation in the state. When the CM post is not vacant, how can he be in the race for the post?

"We have a CM and he will continue. Myself, other ministers, our party and high command have said it several times, so any discussion on it is irrelevant," he said. "We have confidence in the CM's leadership." On meetings between him and Jarkiholi, and Mahadevappa becoming a point of discussion in political circles, Parameshwara said: "It is good if there are discussions. Like 'Chai pe Charcha', we had a discussion over coffee."

"Just because two of us meet over a coffee and because of that if one is made a CM, many such discussions would take place and a lot of coffee will get consumed," he told reporters in a lighter vein in Bengaluru. "...nothing will happen if we discuss, high command is there. Also such a situation (for CM change) has not arisen, let's discuss and place a demand when the situation arises."

"The CM has said it several times that there is no need for him to resign and he won't, and we too have also said the same thing," Parameshwara said. "There is no need for the CM to resign, it has been repeatedly told." Meanwhile, taking a dig at "developments" within the Congress, Leader of opposition in the Assembly R Ahoka said there is a "running race" in the ruling party for the CM post. He said "breakfast and dinner meetings" are on among ministers to replace the CM. "...don't know how long the government will continue. There are rumours within the Congress that the CM may resign in 10-15 days, so leaders are counting MLAs in their support (for CM post)," the BJP leader said.

Siddaramaiah is facing the Lokayukta and ED probes into alleged irregularities in allotment of 14 sites to his wife Parvathi B M by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). Siddaramaiah's wife, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, Devaraju -- from whom Mallikarjuna Swamy purchased land and gifted it to Parvathi -- and others are named as other accused in the case by Lokayukta.