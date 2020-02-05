e-paper
Bhiwandi robbery: 1 held, jewellery seized

Feb 05, 2020
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
Hindustantimes
         

Four days after six armed robbers barged into a bungalow in Bhiwandi and looted cash and ornaments worth ₹1.86 crore, the police arrested a 38-year-old accused on Tuesday. Dharmesh Vaishnav, was arrested from Navi Mumbai and jewellery worth ₹1.26 crore was recovered from him.

On Thursday, six armed dacoits broke into the bungalow of former sarpanch around 6am at Kalher village. The former sarpanch’s wife and two daughters were in the house at the time of the incident. The robbers took jewellery and cash worth ₹1.86 crore. Thane police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar said, “Two teams started the probe immediately. They checked CCTV footage and phone records, and traced the accused to Navi Mumbai. They laid a trap and arrested one of the accused.”

Vaishnav has been remanded in police custody for 10 days. Police are looking for the others.

Thane police commissioner announced a ₹25,000 reward for each of the two police teams investigating the robbery.

Vaishnav has been remanded in police custody for 10 days. The police are looking for the rest of the gang members.

Thane police commissioner announced ₹25,000 reward for each of the two police teams investigating the robbery.

cities