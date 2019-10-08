e-paper
BJP leader shot dead in Deoband

  Updated: Oct 08, 2019 17:22 IST
HT Correspondent
BJP leader Yashpal Singh was shot dead on Tuesday afternoon by motorcycle-borne assailants on Talheri-Manki road in Deoband area of Saharanpur.

Singh was the former district vice-president of BJP Kisan Morcha and his elder brother Chaudhary Shiv Kumar is the headman of their native village Miragpur.

As soon as the news of the murder spread, huge crowds gathered in the village and tension was palpable. SHO of Deoband kotwali, AD Mishra rushed to the spot with police force. Later, SSP (Saharanpur) Dinesh Kumar P also visited the spot and the village of the deceased.

Yagdutt Sharma, PRO to the SSP, said initial investigation indicated that rivalry between two groups in Singh’s village could be the reason behind the killing. He said three teams of cops were conducting raids to nab the assailants.

The incident occurred around 1pm when Yashpal Singh was on his way to Deoband. The assailants intercepted him and pumped five bullets into his body and fled. Singh died on the spot and passersby informed the Deoband police about the incident.

Police sent his body for a post-mortem examination and a manhunt was launched to arrest the assailants.

The party’s former district president Rajpal Singh said Yashpal was a dedicated worker and he also served the party as district vice- president of the kisan morcha. Inputs from agency

