e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / BJP tractor rally fallout: Six arrested for blocking highway

BJP tractor rally fallout: Six arrested for blocking highway

Fourteen persons were booked for blocking the NH 344, during BJP’s tractor rally in Ambala’s Naraingarh.

cities Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 23:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ambala
         

A day after 14 persons were booked for blocking the NH 344 also known as Ambala-Roorkee national highway, during BJP’s tractor rally in Ambala’s Naraingarh, the police have arrested six persons who were named in the FIR.

The arrested persons were identified as Gurdev, Manjit, Dhanraj Singh, Dapinder, Dharamvir Singh alias Sonu and Prince, police said.

Complainant Rishi Pal had told the police that 14 persons including Ambala BKU chief Malkit Singh and 300 others (most of them yet to be identified) had blocked his way to Ambala and threatened to kill him.

Station in-charge of Naraingarh police station, Inspector Gurnail Singh said, “The accused were presented before a court on Friday and sent to one-day police remand.”

top news
‘Dirty tricks before Bihar elections’: JP Nadda berates Congress over tweets
‘Dirty tricks before Bihar elections’: JP Nadda berates Congress over tweets
‘Give him water,’ Jawans applaud as terrorist in J&K surrenders
‘Give him water,’ Jawans applaud as terrorist in J&K surrenders
NEET Results 2020: Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab is the topper, scores 720 out of 720
NEET Results 2020: Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab is the topper, scores 720 out of 720
Prithvi-2 missile, capable of carrying nukes, blasts off from Odisha in user trial
Prithvi-2 missile, capable of carrying nukes, blasts off from Odisha in user trial
Covid-19 deaths fuelled by ‘perfect storm’ of chronic illnesses: Study
Covid-19 deaths fuelled by ‘perfect storm’ of chronic illnesses: Study
‘I’m Modi’s Hanuman, will tear open my chest and show if needed’: Chirag Paswan
‘I’m Modi’s Hanuman, will tear open my chest and show if needed’: Chirag Paswan
IPL 2020: New skipper, same result for KKR against Mumbai
IPL 2020: New skipper, same result for KKR against Mumbai
Harvard Prof Martin Kulldorff explains why schools should open | On the Record
Harvard Prof Martin Kulldorff explains why schools should open | On the Record
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In