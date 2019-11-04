CBSE launches ‘Aryabhat Ganit’ challenge to promote mathematics

cities

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 00:51 IST

In a first, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) launched a nation-wide contest to promote innovation and creativity in mathematics among students.

In a letter to the principals of all the schools affiliated to CBSE on October 30, the director of academics, Joseph Emmanuel stated, "The computer-based test will focus on the extent to which children are able to apply mathematics to their daily life. The feedback will help the board to handhold the schools and children in the application of mathematics."

The letter encourages students to apply mathematical concepts, facts, procedures and reasoning to solve mathematically formulated problems.The circular further read, “While applying mathematics in daily life, students develop the competencies required for mathematisation.” CBSE will give appreciation certificates to 10 schools from each region with a maximum participation in the first stage.

About the test

The test will have three sections of 20 marks each. The first section, application of mathematics in daily life, will have change and relationships, space and shape, quantity, uncertainty and data.

The second section, joy of mathematics learning, will include puzzles, history of mathematics, current affairs in mathematics, mathematics all around us. The final section, mathematical ability, will have numerical ability, reasoning, spatial ability.