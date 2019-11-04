e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 04, 2019

CBSE launches ‘Aryabhat Ganit’ challenge to promote mathematics

In a first, CBSE has launched a nation-wide contest to promote innovation and creativity in mathematics among students

cities Updated: Nov 04, 2019 00:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

In a first, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) launched a nation-wide contest to promote innovation and creativity in mathematics among students.

In a letter to the principals of all the schools affiliated to CBSE on October 30, the director of academics, Joseph Emmanuel stated, "The computer-based test will focus on the extent to which children are able to apply mathematics to their daily life. The feedback will help the board to handhold the schools and children in the application of mathematics."

The letter encourages students to apply mathematical concepts, facts, procedures and reasoning to solve mathematically formulated problems.The circular further read, “While applying mathematics in daily life, students develop the competencies required for mathematisation.” CBSE will give appreciation certificates to 10 schools from each region with a maximum participation in the first stage.

About the test

The test will have three sections of 20 marks each. The first section, application of mathematics in daily life, will have change and relationships, space and shape, quantity, uncertainty and data.

The second section, joy of mathematics learning, will include puzzles, history of mathematics, current affairs in mathematics, mathematics all around us. The final section, mathematical ability, will have numerical ability, reasoning, spatial ability.

top news
Capital punishment: Noxious smog engulfs Delhi, PM2.5 level 16 times safe limit
Capital punishment: Noxious smog engulfs Delhi, PM2.5 level 16 times safe limit
Fadnavis likely to meet Shah in Delhi tomorrow amid Maharashtra stalemate
Fadnavis likely to meet Shah in Delhi tomorrow amid Maharashtra stalemate
Centre reviews pollution crisis; cabinet secy to monitor situation in Delhi-NCR daily
Centre reviews pollution crisis; cabinet secy to monitor situation in Delhi-NCR daily
Delhi lawyers to strike over Tis Hazari clash; get support from other states
Delhi lawyers to strike over Tis Hazari clash; get support from other states
NCP’s Ajit Pawar gets a message from Shiv Sena amid Maharashtra impasse
NCP’s Ajit Pawar gets a message from Shiv Sena amid Maharashtra impasse
37 flights diverted, schools closed in Noida after toxic smog engulfs Delhi
37 flights diverted, schools closed in Noida after toxic smog engulfs Delhi
Rohit Sharma surpasses MS Dhoni to achieve massive T20I record
Rohit Sharma surpasses MS Dhoni to achieve massive T20I record
Delhi pollution: CM seeks neighbour states’ help; issues appeal on Odd-Even
Delhi pollution: CM seeks neighbour states’ help; issues appeal on Odd-Even
trending topics
Priyanka GandhiIndia vs BangladeshRohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities