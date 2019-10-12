Chandigarh hospital security guard catches snatcher

cities

A 18-year-old youth was caught by a security guard posted at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, for snatching the mobile phone of a woman in front of Hanuman Temple in the same sector on Friday.

As per police, the victim, Deeksha, who works as a pharmacist at a chemist shop in GMCH-32, was walking to work around 8am. When she reached near Hanuman Temple, the accusedidentified as Neeraj from Haryana, snatched her phone and ran away. When she raised an alarm, security guard Sukhbir Singh who was posted at Sarai Building of the hospital, gave a chase to the accused and caught him.

Police, who were called after the incident, said the accused has no past criminal record and a case was registered under Sections 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person) and 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 34 police station. The accused will be presented in court on Saturday.

