Chandigarh Housing Board cracks whip against fresh illegal constructions

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 00:06 IST

If you are carrying out fresh illegal constructions in Chandigarh Housing Board flats and independent houses, it will cost you dear.

The CHB on Wednesday demolished newly built illegal structures at 14 houses in Sector 45.

There are 20 other properties in Sector 38 (West), 40, 41, 44 and 56 where similar constructions have been identified and demolition notices have been served.

Although the Wednesday drive witnessed resistance, board chief executive officer (CEO) Yashpal Garg said they were forced to raze the structures after allottees did not stop fresh constructions despite challans and demolition notices last week.

Garg said according to the procedure decided by the CHB, in case the allottees/occupants do not stop the ongoing unauthorised constructions despite getting a notice, the structures will be demolished the very next day.

“However if the ongoing illegal construction is stopped, the allottee/occupant will have three days to remove it,” he said. There are cases where allottees have been given the three-day relaxation.

“Our team will again go for inspection after three days. In case the violations have not been removed, a drive, at the risk and cost of the allottee/occupant, will be held to demolish the violations as done on Wednesday,” said Garg.

RESIDENTS PEEVED

Affected occupants, however, questioned the haste shown by the CHB in conducting the drive.

Ritu Soni, whose newly built additional room and extended cantilever were demolished, said the notice issued by the board gave them time till August 9 to remove the violations. “Even as we stopped further construction, the structures were demolished,” she said.

However, executive engineer (enforcement) Sunil Malik, who was present at the spot, said the occupant had failed to stop the construction despite his personal warning, forcing them to take prompt action.

Pyare Singh, another affected resident, said he was carrying out no construction after the fresh notice.

“In fact, I employed my own masons to remove the structure that was in question. But the enforcement wing brought a JCB machine and damaged even the authorised structure,” he said, adding that he suffered losses worth ₹20,000.

Denying the allegation, Malik said the occupant was given sufficient time but the violation was not removed.

Garg said though required precautions are taken during the demolition drive, there is a possibility that adjoining structures may get damaged. “The allottees will be responsible for such damage to their own or adjoining units,” he said.

TAKE PERMISSION

Garg said to avoid demolition, the occupants should take prior permission from the board for any fresh construction. For this, a special counter (No.4) has been opened in the C-Block of the CHB office in Sector 9.

In the policy for need-based changes approved in February, the board had framed clear guidelines on constructions allowed in vacant area, he said.

The CHB has also released a special WhatsApp number (6284646446), where anyone can report fresh illegal constructions

