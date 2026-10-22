1 dead, 2 hurt as SUV ploughs into hatchback on Ludhiana–Chandigarh road

A 22-year-old factory worker died and two others, including his employer, suffer injuries after a speeding Scorpio rammed into their car on the Ludhiana–Chandigarh Road near Jamalpur police station on Wednesday afternoon. The impact badly damaged the i10, while the Scorpio crossed the road median and crashed into an electricity pole. (HT)

The deceased was identified as Raja Kumar, a resident of New Ram Nagar in Mundian, and the injured are as Anil Kumar Tiwari, 32, a resident of Vardhman Park, and Pankaj, a resident of Tibba Colony in Mundian Khurd.

According to police, the three friends had dined together and were heading to the Dussehra mela at Vardhman Chowk in an i10 driven by Pankaj. They had pulled over near Jamalpur police station and were getting back into the car when the speeding Scorpio struck it from behind. The collision left the i10 badly mangled. The Scorpio crossed the road median before crashing into an electricity pole, while a Mercedes parked nearby was also damaged.

ASI Gurwinder Singh, the investigating officer at Focal Point police station, said eyewitnesses had reported that three men travelling in the Scorpio fled the scene, leaving the damaged SUV behind.

The injured were rushed to a hospital where Raja was declared dead, while both Pankaj and Anil suffered minor injuries.

Police said a probe is on and an FIR will be registered after recording statements of the deceased’s family members.