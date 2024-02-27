 40 illegal structures demolished by Ludhiana MC - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 40 illegal structures demolished by Ludhiana MC

40 illegal structures demolished by Ludhiana MC

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 28, 2024 05:30 AM IST

The drive, conducted on the road leading to Uttam Nagar Chowk from Veer Palace Chowk, removed illegal encroachments done by slum dwellers, vendors, shopkeepers

Municipal corporation officials on Tuesday removed over 40 encroachments from Focal Point area.

MC team demolishing illegal structures in Ludhiana. (HT)
MC team demolishing illegal structures in Ludhiana. (HT)

The drive, conducted on the road leading to Uttam Nagar Chowk from Veer Palace Chowk, removed illegal encroachments done by slum dwellers, vendors, shopkeepers.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The drive to remove illegal structures from the area commenced after MLA Mundian, MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi and industrialists held a meeting at the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) Complex in the Focal Point area last week.

During the meeting, a number of decisions were taken to improve the conditions in Focal Point areas including the decision to remove the encroachments. The industrialists also demanded that action should be taken against encroachments as these are putting a blot on the face of Focal Point areas.

The civic body officials appealed to the residents/industrialists that they should remove the encroachments on their own, otherwise MC will be forced to take action against them.

Stating that the civic body is working to develop parks/green belts across the city, Rishi appealed to the industry that they should also step forward and adopt parks/green belts in their surrounding areas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On