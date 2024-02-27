40 illegal structures demolished by Ludhiana MC

Municipal corporation officials on Tuesday removed over 40 encroachments from Focal Point area. MC team demolishing illegal structures in Ludhiana. (HT)

The drive, conducted on the road leading to Uttam Nagar Chowk from Veer Palace Chowk, removed illegal encroachments done by slum dwellers, vendors, shopkeepers.

The drive to remove illegal structures from the area commenced after MLA Mundian, MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi and industrialists held a meeting at the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) Complex in the Focal Point area last week.

During the meeting, a number of decisions were taken to improve the conditions in Focal Point areas including the decision to remove the encroachments. The industrialists also demanded that action should be taken against encroachments as these are putting a blot on the face of Focal Point areas.

The civic body officials appealed to the residents/industrialists that they should remove the encroachments on their own, otherwise MC will be forced to take action against them.

Stating that the civic body is working to develop parks/green belts across the city, Rishi appealed to the industry that they should also step forward and adopt parks/green belts in their surrounding areas.