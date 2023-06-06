Administration launches project to make Kangra temples plastic-free

Kangra district administration launched a project to make the district’s famous shrines plastic free. “Plastic Free Temple” project was kick started from Chamunda Temple near Dharamshala by Kangra deputy commissioner Nipun Jindal, who planted Tecoma and marigold flowers in a flower nursery set up at Chamuna temple premises. Speaking on its significance, Jindal said that the project aims to promote use of natural flowers among the devotees. The Kangra DC said that there is a need for concerted efforts by all for environmental protection and balance. (HT File Photo)

“Under it the plastic flowers kept in the temples will be replaced with naturally grown flowers. The project will later be implemented in all the major shrines of the district,” said Jindal. Urging the farmers, shopkeepers and local people associated with the temple work to cooperate in the project to make it a success, the deputy commissioner said that the district administration would encourage the devotees to use the locally cultivated flowers for worships.

Jindal said that the project will help make temples plastic-free as well as provide a source of livelihood for the local farmers. For monitoring of the project, a nodal officer from Horticulture Department has also been appointed by the district administration.

“District administration will also make arrangements for the sale of flowers within the temple premises by providing canopies to the growers,” said Jindal.

The DC said that there is a need for concerted efforts by all for environmental protection and balance. He said that no matter how hard the government and the administration try, no campaign will yield results until there is a behavioral change. Every person can make a significant contribution towards environmental protection and making a plastic-free environment by changing their behavior towards it,” he said. The DC also interacted with the farmers and self-help groups from six adjoining panchayats and listened to their problems. Experts from the horticulture department, Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology, Palampur and Educare taught the farmers about flower cultivation and role it can play in uplifting their economy.

