Against the odds: Students with disabilities shine at Ludhiana district games

For these young athletes from Ludhiana district, the finish line marked more than the end of a race. Students with disabilities from government schools across the district made their mark at the district-level games held at Government Model Senior Secondary School, PAU, on Tuesday, winning medals in track events. Beyond the podium finishes, their individual journeys offered glimpses of lives shaped by diverse interests, family responsibilities and the determination to keep moving forward. Mohit Arora (HT photo)

Eighteen-year-old Mohit Kumar, a student of Government Primary School, Model Gram, clinched bronze in the 400-metre race. His interests, however, stretch well beyond athletics. A keen painter, he has also displayed handmade articles at a stall outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office. After school, he helps his father run a soup cart, shouldering family responsibilities alongside his studies and other pursuits.

Another 18-year-old, Sarabjit Singh, emerged among the top performers, winning the 100-metre race and finishing second in the 400 metres. A student of a government school, he has had to navigate challenges arising from a brain-related complication at birth, his father said. The condition was diagnosed when Sarabjit was five. “He finds it difficult to retain things. I only want him to receive basic education so that he can move ahead in life,” his father said.

Thirteen-year-old Mohit Arora, a student at an Anganwadi centre in Jagraon, secured silver in the 100-metre race and also competed in shot put. His family said he has hydrocephalus and has endured several medical emergencies, including three episodes of coma. Recalling the family’s ordeal, his father said they had once been told at PGI that Mohit had died, only for him to survive. Mohit does not speak, though he can murmur a few words.

Eighteen-year-old Rinku Singh also put up a creditable performance in shot put. He had represented Ludhiana at the state-level games last year, adding to his experience on the sporting circuit.

The games, organised for students from Classes 1 to 12, gave young participants an opportunity to demonstrate their abilities and build confidence, said district special educator Pardeep Kaur. For the students, the event was also an occasion to compete alongside their peers and have their efforts recognised — a reminder that their potential extends far beyond the boundaries of a sporting arena.

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