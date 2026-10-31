Bhullar graft case: Summons returned, CBI court seeks retired witness cop’s address

A CBI court in Chandigarh on Friday directed the Fatehgarh Sahib senior superintendent of police (SSP) to submit the residential address of a retired inspector who failed to appear before it as a witness in the ₹8-lakh graft case against suspended DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar. The court also directed that prosecution witness ASI Satpal Singh be summoned for the next hearing. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Special judge Bhawna Jain issued the directions after summons issued to Avtar Singh were returned with a report that they had been served via email to the Fatehgarh Sahib SSP’s office.

The CBI informed the court that the inspector had since retired. The SSP was thus directed to provide the inspector’s residential address, as recorded in his service records, by October 31 to facilitate his appearance in compliance with the Supreme Court’s directions.

The court also directed that prosecution witness ASI Satpal Singh be summoned for the next hearing along with the original visitor register of the DIG Ropar Range camp office in Mohali, carrying the entry dated September 24, 2025.

Meanwhile, the further cross-examination of prosecution witness Akash Batta, a Mandi Gobindgarh-based scrap dealer and complainant in the graft case, was conducted at length, but remained incomplete. Bhullar’s counsel sought an adjournment, stating he wanted to compile the relevant records to ensure no material question was left out. The court allowed the request and deferred the remaining cross-examination to October 31.

Bhullar and co-accused Kirshanu Sharda, who were produced physically before the court, were remanded to judicial custody till October 31.