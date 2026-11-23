The bodies of an elderly couple, who had been missing for two days, were found by the roadside on Nangal Road near Jhumpa village in Haryana’s Bhiwani district, police said on Sunday. According to police, the couple’s son told investigators that his parents had been mentally distressed. (HT File) more

The deceased were residents of a village in Behal town. Their identity was established through Aadhaar cards found with them.

A packet containing a suspected poisonous substance was also recovered from the spot, prompting police to suspect suicide. However, the exact cause of death is yet to be established.

According to police, the couple’s son told investigators that his parents had been mentally distressed. His father had undergone a heart procedure in which two stents were implanted, while his mother was also unwell.

According to the initial investigation by the police, the couple had left home two days ago, telling family members that they were going to Behal for shopping. Police reached the spot after receiving information about the bodies and initiated an investigation. A forensic science laboratory (FSL) team was called to collect evidence, outpost in-charge Amit Kumar said.

The post-mortem examinations have been conducted and the bodies handed over to the family. Police said further investigation was underway and the exact circumstances surrounding the deaths would be established after the probe.