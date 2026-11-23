Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday issued a stern warning to drug traffickers, asking them to either abandon the illegal trade or leave the state, asserting that there was no place for those pushing the youth into addiction. He flagged off a 5 km youth marathon and encouraged participants by showering flower petals on them. (HT File) more

Addressing an anti-drug awareness programme under the “Haryana Uday” campaign in Kalanwali, Sirsa district, Saini said the government was committed to protecting the youth from substance abuse and channelising their energy towards sports, education and other constructive activities.

He flagged off a 5 km youth marathon and encouraged participants by showering flower petals on them. More than 1.4 lakh people registered for the event across different age categories as winners of the 5 km, 10 km and 21km races were also felicitated.

The CM said over 1,58,830 people affected by drug addiction had been identified and provided treatment during the past two years. De-addiction centres had been established at government medical colleges and civil hospitals in 13 districts, he added.

Saini said the government had constituted the “Sankalp” Society to coordinate a multi-pronged campaign against drugs, focusing on drug-free police station areas, districts free of traffickers, chemist shops free of addictive medicines, family support, treatment facilities, better school environments and sports opportunities for youth.

He said over 18 lakh people had participated in 2,484 awareness programmes organised under the Haryana Uday campaign, including more than 10 marathons, two editions of cyclothons and Rahgiri events.

Highlighting enforcement measures, Saini said properties worth around ₹94 crore acquired through drug trafficking had been seized and 180 properties demolished. An anti-narcotics task force, district and state-level anti-narcotics cells and an inter-state drug secretariat in Panchkula had been set up to strengthen action against the drug trade.

Punjab needs political will to tackle drugs: CM

Criticising the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, Saini said the promises made to the people had turned into jokes, and that Punjab had witnessed five years of a “government of jokes” rather than meaningful action.

He said that the Punjab government has “totally failed” to take steps to curb drug abuse and claimed that an atmosphere of fear prevailed in the state. He said that when a mother or another citizen approaches the authorities to lodge a complaint, a case is registered against the complainant instead of recording the grievance.

The CM further said that the AAP had released its list of candidates early to prevent them from switching sides or leaving the party.

He said Punjab has no shortage of farmers, youth, women, traders or industry. What the state lacks, he maintained, is political will and commitment on the part of its government.

Irregularities in Sirsa civic works: Saini orders action

Saini on Sunday ordered strict action against municipal officials and a contractor over alleged irregularities and negligence in development works in Sirsa.

The CM, during the monthly district grievance redressal committee meeting in Sirsa, directed the registration of an FIR against the contractor, recovery of losses caused by incomplete or defective work and his blacklisting. He also ordered the suspension of the junior engineer (JE), issuance of a charge sheet to the municipal engineer (ME) and executive engineer (XEN), along with initiation of termination proceedings against them. The district municipal commissioner’s (DMC) one-month salary was also ordered to be deducted.

The action followed complaints by municipal councillors Sanjeev Ratusaria, Deepak Bansal and Rajendra Jangra regarding alleged irregularities in works undertaken under the Urban Challenge and City (UCS) scheme.

The councillors alleged that entries in the measurement book (MB) for street construction were higher than the actual work executed at the sites. During the district grievance redressal committee meeting at the Panchayat Bhawan, Saini sought explanations from the officials concerned. The XEN of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) presented his version, while the complainants also placed their allegations before the CM.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, the CM said 15 complaints were taken up, of which 13 were resolved on the spot, while two were kept pending for the next meeting.